Shark FlexStyle review: The smart alternative to the Dyson Airwrap for most buyers

Premium multi-stylers promise salon style results with less heat than traditional styling tools, but choosing between Shark's FlexStyle and the Dyson Airwrap is not straightforward. Both rely on high speed airflow instead of extremely hot plates or barrels, and both aim to dry and style hair in one routine. For most buyers, the Shark FlexStyle delivers the stronger value. The Dyson Airwrap still earns its place for those who want the most refined styling experience and are prepared to pay for it.

Key facts

What you get

The Dyson Airwrap takes a slightly different approach. Its attachments focus on smoothing brushes, curling barrels and blowout styling, with Dyson continuing to refine its Coanda airflow technology across newer models. The attachment quality and finish feel exceptionally polished, and the storage case adds a premium touch. TechRadar notes that Dyson also offers a wider range of optional accessories for different hair lengths and textures.

Depending on the version, the FlexStyle includes a selection of attachments such as auto wrap curling barrels, an oval brush, paddle brush, styling concentrator and diffuser. This gives it broad appeal whether you prefer smooth blowouts, loose curls or natural textured styles. The diffuser is particularly useful for curly and wavy hair, an option that has traditionally been missing from Dyson's Airwrap system.

The Shark FlexStyle combines a hair dryer and multi-styler in a single device. Unlike many styling tools, its barrel rotates into a traditional hair dryer shape, allowing it to switch between drying and styling without changing the main body. TechRadar found this rotating design to be one of its biggest practical advantages over the Dyson Airwrap.

How it performs

Both stylers are designed to reduce heat exposure by using controlled airflow rather than relying on extremely high temperatures. That makes them appealing for people who style their hair regularly, although neither manufacturer claims the tools eliminate heat damage altogether.

Reviews generally agree that the Dyson Airwrap produces the smoother, more polished finish. Styling is often slightly faster, attachment changes feel more refined and the finished look can appear sleeker, particularly on fine or straight hair. TechRadar's comparison found Dyson ahead overall for styling quality and ease of use, even though the margin was smaller than the price difference suggests.

Where the Shark FlexStyle impresses is versatility. Its rotating dryer body makes every day drying more comfortable, while the diffuser broadens its appeal for naturally curly hair. Good Housekeeping also praised its relatively low operating temperatures and fast drying performance during laboratory testing.

For UAE users, quick drying is especially useful during humid summer months when hair can lose shape more quickly after styling. Both systems include cool shot functions to help set a finished style, although long lasting hold still depends on hair type and styling products rather than the tool alone. TechRadar noted that some FlexStyle users may find curls lose definition sooner than those created with the Dyson, though results vary between hair types.