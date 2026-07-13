Philips Sonicare review: the electric toothbrush upgrade

A premium electric toothbrush should make everyday brushing easier rather than simply adding more features. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 aims to do exactly that with multiple cleaning modes, pressure sensing and an app that helps users keep track of their brushing routine. For anyone moving up from a basic electric or manual toothbrush, it offers a polished experience that feels designed for daily use rather than occasional novelty. The higher purchase price also means it is worth looking beyond the headline features to see what ownership is like over time.

Key facts

What you get

Like most premium electric toothbrushes, replacement brush heads represent an ongoing cost. Philips recommends changing them every three months, so buyers should include that recurring expense when comparing this model with lower-priced alternatives.

Battery life is another highlight. Philips rates the DiamondClean 9000 for up to 14 days of regular use from a full charge, making it practical for holidays or business travel without packing the charger every time. The included travel case also doubles as a charging case, adding convenience for frequent travellers.

The handle connects to the Philips Sonicare smartphone app through Bluetooth. Rather than replacing good brushing habits, the app keeps a record of brushing activity and reminds users when brush heads should be replaced. Philips also includes a built-in pressure sensor that detects excessive brushing force and responds with vibration feedback to encourage a lighter touch.

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 includes one rechargeable handle, two Premium Plaque Control brush heads, a charging base with charging glass and a charging travel case. According to Philips, the toothbrush uses sonic technology and includes four brushing modes: Clean, White+, Gum Health and Deep Clean+. Each mode can also be paired with three intensity settings, giving users several combinations to match personal preference.

How it performs

Independent reviewers consistently describe the DiamondClean 9000 as delivering an excellent cleaning experience, particularly for users upgrading from entry-level electric toothbrushes. Electric Teeth praised its overall cleaning performance and premium finish, while noting that many of its smart features are useful mainly for users who enjoy tracking their brushing habits.

In everyday use, the different cleaning modes offer genuine flexibility rather than simply changing labels. Clean mode works well as the default setting for daily brushing, while Deep Clean+ provides a more intensive session. Gum Health uses gentler brushing patterns, and White+ focuses on removing everyday surface stains through the supplied brush head, without making medical or cosmetic promises.

The pressure sensor is one of the more practical additions. Instead of requiring users to remember the correct brushing force, the handle automatically alerts them if too much pressure is being applied. That feature makes the toothbrush easier to live with over the long term than relying on guesswork alone.

For UAE households, the long battery life is particularly useful. Whether the toothbrush stays on a bathroom counter at home or goes into a travel bag for weekends away, two weeks between charges reduces the need to carry charging accessories regularly. The charging travel case also feels like a worthwhile inclusion rather than an afterthought.