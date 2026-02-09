How Philips’ AI-powered health tech is giving time back for better care

Philips showcases solutions that save clinicians time and deliver better patient care
This week Philips, a global leader in health technology, is spotlighting a portfolio of AI‑powered innovations at World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai, designed to give clinicians back their most valuable asset: time.
The solutions directly address the region’s core healthcare priorities by streamlining clinical workflows, enhancing diagnostic precision, and embedding sustainability into practice - to deliver better care for more people.
Philips BlueSeal Horizon - an entirely new 3.0T MRI platform that includes the world’s first helium-free 3.0T magnet brings next-generation clinical AI into everyday practice, simplifying workflows, enhancing diagnostic precision, and expanding access to advanced imaging.
With automated planning completed in as little as 30 seconds , real‑time scan adjustments , and imaging up to three times faster with up to 80% sharper results , the platform will help radiology teams achieve faster, sharper, and more consistent imaging results - supporting confident, first-time-right diagnosis.
Also being revealed in the region at WHX Dubai is Philips Verida - the world’s first detector-based spectral CT fully powered by AI. Built on more than a decade of clinical experience, with over 800 global installations and supported by over 800 peer-reviewed publications , Philips’ spectral CT technology has been fully embedded into clinical workflows.
Verida integrates AI across the imaging chain, from acquisition to reconstruction, generating superior spectral image quality with minimal noise. It reconstructs 145 images per second, delivering entire exams automatically in less than 30 seconds - enabling up to 270 exams every day. With its full AI capabilities, Verida can achieve dramatic dose reduction without compromising image quality and reduce energy consumption by up to 45 per cent.
“Across both BlueSeal Horizon and Verida, we’re advancing connected, AI-enabled imaging that gives clinicians time back,” says Tamer Said, General Manager, Health Systems, Philips West Africa, Gulf & Levant. “Automation reduces routine tasks, real-time guidance optimizes protocols, and integrated tools reduce repeat scans and variability - so health systems can scale without compromise.”
Supporting the region’s priorities for healthcare access and efficiency, Philips’ showcase extends to advanced point-of-care solutions. Philips Radiography 7000 M mobile X-ray system, increase patient throughput by up to 37%, , while the portable Flash 5100 Point of Care Ultrasound allows for real time exams and documentation - ideal for high-pressure environments.
The broader portfolio also sees new AI-enhancements like Philips Transcend Plus Release in echocardiography that integrates AI and intelligent automation into EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx cardiovascular ultrasound systems, to deliver fast, reproducible results with high image quality and enhanced decision support
Philips is creating seamless patient journeys through a connected portfolio including integrated Healthcare Informatics that turn data into actionable insights, Image-Guided Therapy platforms that accelerate minimally invasive procedures, Critical Care Telehealth programs that transcend physical boundaries, and comprehensive Sleep and Respiratory care solutions - supporting comprehensive care across care settings.
“By connecting care, embedding AI into clinical workflows, and designing for sustainability, we’re helping healthcare teams deliver the predictive, personalised care the region demands,” concludes Said. “We’re giving them back time to focus on patients.”
