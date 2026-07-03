Use styling products that has the right ingredients for your hair and the weather you are in. Your styling products should change from summer to winter. During the summer and the humidity, you will need a stronger hold gel that would seal the moisture from the conditioner in your hair, but also preventing the moisture from the air to enter your hair. Sometimes a mix of styling products will give you a better result. To rid your hair off frizz, lock the moisture in with a nourishing gel, butter, or mousse once a week.