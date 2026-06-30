How to build a sulfate-free haircare routine

A sulfate-free shampoo uses alternative cleansing ingredients to gently remove dirt, oil, and build-up while helping maintain the hair's natural moisture balance. This makes a gentle sulfate-free shampoo a popular choice among many.

Sulfates are cleansing agents commonly used in shampoos to create a rich lather. While they can be highly effective, some people may experience hair that feels dry or stripped of moisture.

As more people pay attention to haircare ingredients, sulfate-free formulas have gained popularity. However, an effective sulfate-free routine goes beyond just switching shampoos. Choosing the right cleanser, conditioner, and supporting products can help improve your hair's overall look, feel, and long-term health.

A sulfate-free routine may be particularly beneficial for dry or dehydrated hair, damaged or chemically treated hair, curly or textured hair, and people with sensitive scalp.

What to expect when switching to sulfate-free products

When switching to sulfate-free haircare, a brief adjustment period is normal. While these shampoos may produce less lather, they can still cleanse effectively and results may vary by hair type and lifestyle

Choosing the best sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner