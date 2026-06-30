Struggling with dry, itchy scalp this summer? Here's how an anti-dandruff shampoo can help

A dry scalp can manifest in several ways, including persistent itching, small white flakes, tight or uncomfortable skin, redness or irritation and increased sensitivity to hair products.

The main difference between dandruff and dry scalp lies in their underlying causes. A dry scalp typically occurs when the skin on the scalp lacks sufficient moisture. Dandruff, on the other hand, is often associated with excess oil production and the presence of naturally occurring microorganisms on the scalp.

In summer, heat and humidity can increase sweat, oil, and product build-up on the scalp, leading to irritation and dandruff-like flakes. At the same time, dehydration, air conditioning, and harsh hair products can contribute to dry and flaky scalp. Understanding what causes scalp issues in summer is key to finding the right solution.

Many people notice a connection between dry hair and scalp. When the scalp lacks adequate moisture, hair can sometimes appear dull, rough, or more prone to breakage, making overall hair health more difficult to maintain.

Haircare and styling habits that can contribute to dry scalp

Everyday haircare habits can contribute to scalp dryness, irritation and flakes. Washing with harsh shampoos, hot showers, and frequent heat styling can strip the scalp of its natural moisture. Other habits that may contribute to dry scalp include frequent use of dry shampoo, excessive styling product buildup, and chemical treatments such as colouring or relaxing.