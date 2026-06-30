Struggling with dry, itchy scalp this summer? Here's how an anti-dandruff shampoo can help

Simple haircare and lifestyle tweaks to keep your scalp calm and flake-free
In summer, heat and humidity can increase sweat, oil, and product build-up on the scalp, leading to irritation and dandruff-like flakes. At the same time, dehydration, air conditioning, and harsh hair products can contribute to dry and flaky scalp. Understanding what causes scalp issues in summer is key to finding the right solution.
The main difference between dandruff and dry scalp lies in their underlying causes. A dry scalp typically occurs when the skin on the scalp lacks sufficient moisture. Dandruff, on the other hand, is often associated with excess oil production and the presence of naturally occurring microorganisms on the scalp.
A dry scalp can manifest in several ways, including persistent itching, small white flakes, tight or uncomfortable skin, redness or irritation and increased sensitivity to hair products.
Many people notice a connection between dry hair and scalp. When the scalp lacks adequate moisture, hair can sometimes appear dull, rough, or more prone to breakage, making overall hair health more difficult to maintain.
Everyday haircare habits can contribute to scalp dryness, irritation and flakes. Washing with harsh shampoos, hot showers, and frequent heat styling can strip the scalp of its natural moisture. Other habits that may contribute to dry scalp include frequent use of dry shampoo, excessive styling product buildup, and chemical treatments such as colouring or relaxing.
For individuals experiencing dryness and dandruff concerns, choosing the best shampoo for flaky scalp during summer can help address both. Head & Shoulders Dry Scalp Care Shampoo with Almond Oil - the No.1 dermatologist-recommended anti-dandruff shampoo, as surveyed with dermatologists aware of Head & Shoulders at the 2023 World Congress of Dermatology, Singapore - helps cleanse the scalp while targeting dandruff and supporting scalp comfort. Pairing it with Head & Shoulders Dry Scalp Care Conditioner with Almond Oil can help provide additional nourishment, leaving hair feeling soft and manageable.
Hair care products are only part of the equation. Lifestyle habits can also affect scalp health. Concerns such as an itchy scalp and hair loss are often influenced by factors like dehydration, poor nutrition, stress, lack of sleep, and prolonged exposure to dry indoor air.
Alongside healthy lifestyle choices, using the best anti-dandruff shampoo for your scalp type can help support a healthier scalp environment and improve long-term scalp comfort.
Finding the right dry scalp treatment often begins with choosing a shampoo that cleanses effectively without leaving the scalp feeling stripped.
A balanced scalp care routine may include gentle but effective cleansing, washing at a frequency appropriate for your hair type, avoiding excessively hot water, limiting unnecessary heat styling, and protecting the scalp from environmental stressors.
Many people search for a permanent cure for dry scalp, but the reality is often more complex. Instead, managing dry scalp typically involves identifying and addressing the underlying causes while maintaining consistent scalp-care habits.
Consider advice if you experience persistent itching, severe or recurring flaking, redness or irritation, scalp sensitivity, and symptoms that do not improve despite changes in your routine.
Using suitable haircare products, staying hydrated, and following healthy scalp-care habits can support long-term scalp health and provide some of the best itchy scalp treatment solutions. An anti-dandruff shampoo may also help manage flakes and improve overall scalp comfort.
- In association with Head & Shoulders