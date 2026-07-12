What summer heat and sun do to your hair

Hair cannot get sunburnt in the way skin does, but sunlight still changes it. Ultraviolet radiation gradually breaks down some of the proteins and pigments that give hair its strength and colour, while repeated exposure to chlorine, salt water and heat styling leaves the outer cuticle rougher. The result is often hair that feels drier, tangles more easily and loses some of its shine. That does not mean summer has to be hard on your hair. A few small changes to washing, drying and styling routines can help reduce everyday wear and keep strands looking healthier throughout the season.