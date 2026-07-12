What summer heat and sun do to your hair

Hair cannot get sunburnt in the way skin does, but sunlight still changes it
Hair cannot get sunburnt in the way skin does, but sunlight still changes it. Ultraviolet radiation gradually breaks down some of the proteins and pigments that give hair its strength and colour, while repeated exposure to chlorine, salt water and heat styling leaves the outer cuticle rougher. The result is often hair that feels drier, tangles more easily and loses some of its shine. That does not mean summer has to be hard on your hair. A few small changes to washing, drying and styling routines can help reduce everyday wear and keep strands looking healthier throughout the season.
Hair is made of keratin, and once it grows beyond the scalp it cannot repair itself. That is why summer care focuses on protecting the hair fibre rather than reversing damage. Strong sunshine can gradually weaken the outer cuticle, while chlorinated pool water and repeated washing remove some of the natural oils that help hair feel smooth. Blow dryers and hot styling tools add another source of stress if used without protection.
For many UAE residents, swimming, beach trips and spending more time outdoors are part of the warmer months, so hair is often exposed to several of these factors at once. Simple habits such as rinsing hair after swimming, reducing unnecessary heat styling and using conditioning treatments can make a noticeable difference without adding much time to a routine.
The biggest difference comes from products that reduce friction and moisture loss. A heat protectant helps before blow drying or styling, while a rich conditioning mask replaces softness after repeated washing. Drying technique matters too. Gently blotting hair with a microfibre towel creates less friction than vigorous rubbing with a standard bath towel. Be aware of products that promise to "repair" split ends permanently. They may temporarily smooth the hair, but trimming remains the only lasting solution for damaged ends
A heat protectant is most useful before reaching for a hair dryer, straightener or curling iron. This lightweight spray is designed to coat the hair fibre before styling, helping reduce moisture loss during high heat exposure. It suits regular styling routines without making hair feel heavily coated.
Deep conditioning becomes more valuable after frequent swimming or repeated shampooing. This intensive treatment combines rich conditioning ingredients with manuka honey and botanical oils to help improve softness and manageability after hair has been exposed to drying conditions. Used once a week, it fits well into a summer routine where hair is washed more often.
Drying is often overlooked, yet rough towel rubbing can lift the hair cuticle and increase frizz. A soft microfibre wrap absorbs excess water while reducing friction, allowing hair to air dry more comfortably or shortening blow drying time. That combination can reduce unnecessary heat exposure over the course of the summer.
Leave-in conditioner is useful between wash days because it adds slip without requiring another rinse. Hairburst's leave-in formula is designed to hydrate hair, improve detangling and help manage frizz while leaving hair easier to style. It works particularly well after swimming or before spending time outdoors, although it should not be treated as a replacement for protecting the scalp from the sun with a hat or other covering.
Summer hair care is less about reversing damage than limiting it before it builds up. Protecting hair before heat styling, replacing moisture with a weekly conditioning treatment and drying more gently can all help preserve smoothness and shine through the hotter months. Among these recommendations, the SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Hair Masque offers the broadest benefit because it complements almost any routine after repeated sun, swimming or washing.
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