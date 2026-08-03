GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo

Best hair straighteners and stylers on Amazon.ae 2026: Smooth styling for every hair type

Find the right straightener or styler for your hair type, styling needs and budget

Last updated:
Gulf News
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Premium collection of hair straighteners and styling tools
Premium collection of hair straighteners and styling tools

The best hair straightener depends on more than how quickly it heats up. Plate material, temperature control and the ability to style without unnecessary heat all make a real difference, especially if you straighten regularly. Some buyers simply want sleek hair in minutes, while others need one tool that can smooth, curl and add volume.

Our top pick is the ghd Platinum+ Professional Hair Straightener. Its predictive heat technology, premium ceramic floating plates and consistent 185 degree styling temperature make it a dependable choice for most hair types. If versatility matters more than traditional straightening, the Shark FlexStyle deserves a close look, while Dyson's Corrale stands out for cordless convenience.

ghd Platinum+ Professional Hair Straightener

Verdict: The best all round straightener for consistent results with less unnecessary heat.

Key specifications

  • Ultra zone predictive heat technology

  • Floating ceramic plates

  • Fixed 185 degree styling temperature

  • 30-second heat up

  • Automatic sleep mode

  • Universal voltage

What we like

  • Predictive sensors adjust power as you style

  • Smooth plates glide easily for straightening, curls and waves

  • Suitable for frequent styling across most hair types

Best for: Fine, normal and colour-treated hair.

Rather than offering multiple heat settings, the Platinum+ maintains ghd's recommended 185 degree styling temperature while monitoring heat hundreds of times per second to keep it consistent. According to ghd, this helps reduce breakage and colour fade compared with higher temperature styling. Independent reviewers also praise its smooth finish and ability to straighten efficiently in fewer passes.

Its rounded barrel also makes it surprisingly capable at creating loose curls and soft waves, giving it more versatility than many traditional flat irons.

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

Verdict: Premium cordless styling with flexible plates designed to reduce reliance on very high heat.

Key specifications

  • Flexible copper alloy plates

  • Three temperature settings

  • Corded or cordless operation

  • Intelligent heat control

  • Auto shut off

What we like

  • Cordless freedom for easier styling

  • Flexible plates gather hair evenly

  • Adjustable temperatures suit different hair textures

Best for: Thick, coarse or difficult to manage hair.

Dyson approaches straightening differently. Its flexible plates gather each section more securely, allowing lower temperatures than many conventional straighteners while still producing smooth results.

The cordless design is especially useful if you move around while styling or need touch-ups away from a power outlet. It is heavier than a conventional straightener, so it suits buyers who value flexibility more than the lightest possible handling.

Shark FlexStyle Hair Dryer and Multi Styler

Verdict: The most versatile option here, combining drying, smoothing, curling and volumising in one tool.

Key specifications

  • High speed motor

  • Multiple styling attachments

  • Coanda air styling technology

  • Intelligent heat regulation

  • Attachments include 2x Auto Wrap Curlers, Flat Brush, Oval Brush, Concentrator, Diffuser, Storage Case, Styling Guide

What we like

  • Replaces several separate styling tools

  • Lower heat airflow styling

  • Wide variety of hairstyles from one device

Best for: Anyone who regularly switches between straight styles, curls and volume.

Unlike a traditional flat iron, the FlexStyle relies on controlled airflow rather than heated plates for many styling tasks. Its interchangeable attachments let you dry, smooth, curl and add volume using the same base unit, making it attractive for buyers who rarely wear the same hairstyle twice.

Shark's intelligent heat management is designed to keep temperatures consistent while avoiding excessive heat exposure, helping reduce the risk of heat damage during everyday styling. It may not deliver the pin straight finish of a dedicated flat iron on very coarse hair, but it offers considerably more styling flexibility.

BaByliss Ceramic Hair Straightener

Verdict: A solid mid-range straightener with ceramic plates and adjustable temperatures for everyday styling.

Key specifications

  • Ceramic plates

  • Adjustable temperature control

  • Floating plates

  • Maximum temperature: 200°C

What we like

  • Adjustable heat for different hair textures

  • Ceramic plates help distribute heat evenly

  • Comfortable everyday styling

Best for: Medium to thick hair needing flexible temperature settings.

BaByliss has long balanced affordability with salon inspired features, and this ceramic model follows the same formula. Adjustable heat makes it easier to choose lower temperatures for fine hair while still providing enough power for thicker textures when needed.

Floating plates help maintain even contact through each pass, reducing snagging and helping create smoother finishes whether you're straightening or adding soft bends.

Remington S3500 Ceramic Straight 230

Verdict: Excellent value for occasional styling and first time buyers.

Key specifications

  • Ceramic coated plates

  • Up to 230 degree temperature

  • Adjustable heat settings

  • Fast heat up

  • Floating plates

What we like

  • Wide temperature range

  • Budget friendly without sacrificing key features

  • Quick warm up

Best for: Budget conscious shoppers and occasional users.

The Remington S3500 remains popular because it delivers the essentials without unnecessary extras. Adjustable temperatures allow lighter styling for fine hair while the higher settings provide enough performance for thicker textures when needed.

Ceramic coated floating plates glide smoothly, and the quick heat up keeps busy mornings moving. While it lacks the smart sensors and premium engineering found on higher priced rivals, it covers the basics well for everyday straightening.

What to look for when buying a hair straightener

Plate material should be your first consideration. Ceramic plates heat evenly and suit most hair types because they reduce hot spots that can lead to unnecessary damage. Flexible plate designs, such as those used by Dyson, aim to gather hair more evenly, while premium floating plates improve contact with each section.

Temperature control is equally important. Fine, damaged or colour-treated hair usually benefits from lower temperatures, while thick or coarse hair often needs more heat. Models with adjustable settings offer greater flexibility, although tools such as the ghd Platinum+ rely on intelligent heat management instead of manual adjustment.

Finally, think about styling versatility. If you mainly wear sleek hair, a traditional flat iron remains the simplest choice. If you regularly alternate between curls, waves, volume and smooth blow dries, a multi-styler such as the Shark FlexStyle may replace several separate tools. UAE buyers should also look for universal voltage if regular travel is part of the routine.

Verdict

The ghd Platinum+ Professional Hair Straightener remains the easiest recommendation because it combines excellent styling performance with intelligent heat management that suits almost every hair type. It produces consistently smooth results without relying on excessive temperatures and doubles as an effective curling tool.

The Dyson Corrale is ideal for buyers who value cordless freedom and adjustable temperatures, particularly those with thicker hair. If versatility matters most, the Shark FlexStyle delivers several styling tools in one package. The BaByliss Ceramic Hair Straightener strikes a sensible balance between features and price, while the Remington S3500 continues to be one of the strongest budget choices for occasional styling.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

Also Read: Best hair dryers on amazon.ae 2026: Fast drying for every budget

Also Read: Shark FlexStyle review: The smart alternative to the Dyson Airwrap for most buyers

Also Read: Dyson Supersonic review: Is the premium hair dryer worth it?

Also Read: Best electric shavers on amazon.ae 2026: Smooth shaves for every beard type

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Hair dryer lineup

Best hair dryers for quick and easy styling on Amazon

4m read
Summer sun hair damage

Summer hair damage: What you need to know

3m read
Dyson Supersonic review: Is the hair dryer worth it?

Dyson Supersonic review: Is the hair dryer worth it?

4m read
Tips to tame and care for frizz-prone hair

Tips to tame and care for frizz-prone hair

3m read