Tips to tame and care for frizz-prone hair

Incorporating hair products with UV protection and following a moisture-focused routine can help reduce frizz and improve manageability.

Frizz occurs when the hair cuticle lifts and allows moisture to move in and out of the hair unevenly, often due to a lack of hydration. As a result, dry and frizzy hair is especially common in hot and humid climates. Common triggers include frequent heat styling, over-washing, naturally wavy or curly hair textures, chemical treatments, and prolonged exposure to sun, heat, and dry air.

Frizzy hair is a common concern, especially in hot and humid climates where moisture fluctuations can leave hair looking rough, dry, and difficult to manage. More than just a cosmetic issue, frizz is often a sign that hair needs better hydration, protection, or a more targeted routine. Here we look at the essentials of frizzy hair care, and the products that can help keep hair smoother, softer, and more manageable.

Cleanse with Pantene Smooth & Silky Shampoo to remove dirt and build-up while helping moisturise frizzy hair. Follow with Pantene Smooth & Silky Conditioner to replenish moisture and improve manageability. Use Pantene Smooth & Silky Nourishing Leave-On Cream for deeper nourishment and humidity control. Apply hair heat protection before styling to treat heat-damaged hair.

Build a frizz-control haircare routine and here’s what you can do.

If these signs persist, your hair may need a repair-focused routine in addition to frizz control.

Look out for dull or rough texture, brittle hair and breakage, recurring split ends, reduced elasticity, and persistent dryness.

Choosing the best leave-in conditioner for frizz

Leave-in products can be a valuable addition to a frizzy-hair routine. By staying on the hair throughout the day, they help maintain moisture, improve manageability, and keep flyaway in check. Pantene’s Smooth & Silky Leave-On Cream provides deeper nourishment and heat protection up to 230 degrees Celsius. You can even use it during non-wash days.

How to treat frizzy hair and keep it manageable

Styling and protection tips: Treating frizzy hair is not just about products; daily habits matter too. Air-dry, when possible, use a diffuser on medium heat when styling, and opt for protective hairstyles in humid weather. Sleeping on a silk or satin pillowcase can also help reduce friction.

Seasonal frizzy hair care

Frizz can vary with the seasons, so your routine should adapt accordingly. During hot summer months, focus on hydration, use a hair heat protector before styling, and choose products that help shield hair from sun-induced dryness. In cooler months, when indoor air tends to be drier, consider using a nourishing hair mask more frequently.

When frizz may be a sign of hair damage

Not all frizz is caused by humidity or lack of moisture. In some cases, persistent frizz may be a sign of underlying hair damage. Watch for rough or dull texture that doesn't improve with conditioning; brittle hair that breaks easily; split ends that return quickly after trimming; reduced elasticity and increased breakage; and persistent dryness despite regular moisturising.

If you notice several of these signs, your hair may need a repair-focused routine in addition to frizz control.

Frizzy hair is a common concern, but a consistent, moisture-focused routine can help keep it under control. Choosing the right shampoo, using leave-in products, prioritising hair sun protection, and following gentle haircare habits can help improve smoothness, manageability, and overall hair health over time.

The best hair care for frizzy hair includes a frizz-specific shampoo, moisturising conditioner, weekly hair mask, and leave-in product to help keep hair smooth, hydrated, and manageable.