GHD Platinum+ review: A premium straightener that earns its place on the dressing table

A good hair straightener should do more than leave hair sleek for an hour before frizz returns. The ghd Platinum+ aims to strike a better balance between styling performance and heat protection, using predictive technology instead of chasing ever higher temperatures. For many buyers, the real question is whether that approach justifies its premium position. The short answer is yes, for regular styling and polished results, though casual users may not need everything it offers.

Key facts

What you get

Practical features include a rapid heat up time, universal voltage for travel, a swivel cord for easier movement during styling and an automatic sleep mode after 30 minutes of inactivity. A protective plate guard is also included, allowing the tool to be stored safely once it has cooled.

The floating ceramic plates glide smoothly through the hair and are paired with a rounded barrel, making the Platinum+ suitable for more than simply straightening. Loose curls, waves and soft bends are all possible without switching to another styling tool.

Unlike many competitors, there are no adjustable temperature settings. Ghd argues that 185 degrees celsius provides the best compromise between effective styling and reducing unnecessary heat exposure. Whether you have fine or thicker hair, the straightener aims to adapt by varying power delivery rather than increasing overall temperature.

The ghd Platinum+ is built around the company's Ultra zone predictive technology, designed to monitor heat across the styling plates and adjust power delivery as you work through your hair. According to ghd, sensors monitor temperature more than 250 times every second, helping maintain its fixed styling temperature of 185 degrees celsius rather than allowing hot or cool spots to develop.

How it performs

The Platinum+ has earned its reputation largely because of consistency. Independent reviewers regularly highlight how evenly it straightens hair in fewer passes than many standard ceramic straighteners, leaving hair looking smooth without the dry finish that can accompany excessive heat.

The fixed temperature may initially seem restrictive, particularly if you are used to choosing different heat settings. In practice, however, maintaining a carefully controlled 185 degrees celsius is central to the design. Instead of relying on maximum heat, the straightener focuses on keeping the temperature stable throughout each stroke, helping produce predictable results across different sections of hair.

Styling versatility is another strength. The curved body makes it easy to create soft curls and loose waves alongside sleek straight styles, making it a practical choice for users who want one styling tool rather than several.

For UAE users, humidity often makes smooth finishes difficult to maintain. While no straightener can eliminate the effects of humid weather on its own, consistent heat and polished styling help hair retain its shape more effectively when paired with a suitable heat protection product.