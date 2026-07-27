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Best electric shavers on amazon.ae 2026: Smooth shaves for every beard type

From foil to rotary, discover the best electric shavers for every beard type

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Gulf News
4 MIN READ
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Electric shaver lineup
Electric shaver lineup

Electric shavers have become faster, quieter and more comfortable than older models, making them a practical choice if you shave several times a week. The biggest decision is not the brand but the shaving system. Foil shavers usually deliver the closest finish on shorter stubble, while rotary models adapt better to uneven growth and longer facial hair. Battery life, wet and dry capability and cleaning options also separate premium models from basic ones.

Our top pick is the Braun Series 9 9420, which combines one of the closest foil shaves available with excellent comfort for frequent use.

Braun Series 9 9420

Verdict: The best all-round electric shaver if you want maximum closeness without sacrificing comfort.

Key specifications

  • Foil shaving system

  • Wet and dry operation

  • Fast charging

  • Long battery life

  • Precision trimmer

What we like

  • Very close shave with fewer passes

  • Gentle on sensitive skin

  • Suitable for daily shaving

Best for: Men who shave every day or every other day and want the closest electric shave.

Braun's flagship foil shaver consistently ranks among the strongest performers in independent reviews thanks to its combination of multiple cutting elements and intelligent beard density sensing. It captures short stubble efficiently while remaining comfortable on sensitive skin, making it a dependable choice for daily grooming.

The waterproof design means you can shave dry for speed or use shaving foam or gel if your skin benefits from extra lubrication. Cleaning is straightforward, particularly if your package includes Braun's cleaning station. While premium pricing places it above most rivals, it rewards frequent users with speed, comfort and consistently close results that rival many manual razors.

Philips Norelco Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9820/87

Verdict: The finest rotary option for dense or difficult beard growth.

Key specifications

  • Rotary shaving system

  • Wet and dry use

  • Premium NanoTech style blades

  • Flexible shaving heads

  • Premium charging stand

What we like

  • Excellent around the jaw and neck

  • Comfortable on coarse beards

  • Quiet, refined operation

Best for: Thick, wiry or multi directional beard growth.

Rotary shavers excel when facial hair grows in different directions, and Philips has refined the design over many generations. The S9000 Prestige uses highly flexible heads that stay in contact with facial contours, helping reduce repeated strokes around the chin and neck.

The shave is not quite as close as the very best foil systems on completely flat facial areas, but many users with coarse or curly beards find it more comfortable because it follows changing hair direction naturally. It is also fully waterproof, allowing wet shaving or quick rinsing under running water after use.

Panasonic Arc5 ES-LV67-K

Verdict: A superb foil shaver for fast, close results on heavy stubble.

Key specifications

  • Five-blade foil system

  • Wet and dry operation

  • Beard density sensor

  • High speed linear motor

  • Pop-up precision trimmer

What we like

  • Extremely powerful cutting performance

  • Excellent value compared with newer flagship models

  • Handles dense stubble efficiently

Best for: Thick beards that are shaved every few days.

Panasonic's Arc5 remains one of the closest foil shavers available thanks to its five cutting elements and very high blade speed. Dense whiskers are removed quickly, reducing the number of passes needed to finish a shave.

The shaving head is physically larger than some competitors, which makes it slightly less nimble under the nose, but the extra width helps cover larger facial areas quickly. Users who normally shave after several days of growth will appreciate its cutting power, while wet and dry capability adds flexibility whether you prefer shaving cream or a quick dry routine before work.

Xiaomi Electric Shaver

Verdict: Strong everyday performance at a more accessible price.

Key specifications

  • Rotary shaving system

  • Wet and dry use

  • Floating shaving heads

  • USB charging

  • Waterproof construction

What we like

  • Modern design

  • Good value

  • Easy USB charging for travel

Best for: Buyers seeking a capable rotary shaver without stepping into premium pricing.

Xiaomi has expanded well beyond smartphones, and its grooming products continue the same focus on clean design and practical features. This model offers flexible rotary heads that adapt well to facial contours, making it suitable for regular maintenance shaves.

USB charging is especially convenient if you already travel with USB C accessories, reducing the number of chargers you need to pack. While it does not quite match premium Braun or Philips models for ultimate closeness, it delivers a comfortable shave that will satisfy many users looking for dependable everyday performance.

MANSCAPED The Handyman Compact Face Shaver

Verdict: A travel friendly foil shaver that fits easily into a gym or cabin bag.

Key specifications

  • Compact foil shaver

  • USB-C charging

  • Waterproof design

  • Travel friendly size

What we like

  • Lightweight and portable

  • Simple maintenance

  • Convenient for quick touch ups

Best for: Frequent travellers and anyone who needs a compact backup shaver.

The Handyman is designed around portability rather than replacing a full size premium shaver. Its compact body slips easily into luggage, making it useful for business trips, holidays or keeping in an office drawer.

It performs best on shorter stubble rather than several days of heavy growth, but for quick maintenance before meetings or evenings out it is fast and convenient. USB-C charging also makes it easier to recharge alongside modern phones and tablets without carrying another dedicated power adapter.

What to look for

The biggest choice is foil versus rotary. Foil shavers generally provide the closest finish and work especially well if your beard grows in a consistent direction or you shave daily. Rotary shavers adapt better to curved facial areas and irregular hair growth, making them popular with men who have thicker or curlier beards.

Battery life matters if you travel regularly. Premium models generally provide enough runtime for several weeks of normal shaving between charges, while quick charge functions are useful when you forget to recharge before leaving home.

Wet and dry capability adds flexibility. Dry shaving is usually faster for busy mornings, while shaving with foam or gel can improve comfort for sensitive skin. UAE buyers should also confirm the shaver supports local 220 to 240V power or includes USB charging that works with common charging adapters.

Verdict

For most buyers, the Braun Series 9 remains the easiest recommendation because it combines excellent closeness with outstanding comfort, making daily shaving feel quick rather than repetitive.

If your beard grows in several directions or tends to be coarse, the Philips S9000 Prestige is the better match thanks to its flexible rotary heads. The Panasonic Arc5 is ideal if maximum cutting power is your priority, while the Xiaomi offers strong everyday value without entering flagship pricing. Frequent travellers should consider the MANSCAPED The Handyman, which trades ultimate shaving performance for portability and convenience.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

Also Read: Best men's grooming trimmers on amazon.ae 2026: Sharp styling for every beard

Also Read: Best water flossers on amazon.ae 2026: Easy, effective cleaning at home

Also Read: Best hair dryers on amazon.ae 2026: Fast drying for every budget

Also Read: How electric toothbrushes clean better than manual brushes

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