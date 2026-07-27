Best electric shavers on amazon.ae 2026: Smooth shaves for every beard type

Our top pick is the Braun Series 9 9420 , which combines one of the closest foil shaves available with excellent comfort for frequent use.

Electric shavers have become faster, quieter and more comfortable than older models, making them a practical choice if you shave several times a week. The biggest decision is not the brand but the shaving system. Foil shavers usually deliver the closest finish on shorter stubble, while rotary models adapt better to uneven growth and longer facial hair. Battery life, wet and dry capability and cleaning options also separate premium models from basic ones.

Braun Series 9 9420

Verdict: The best all-round electric shaver if you want maximum closeness without sacrificing comfort.

Key specifications

Foil shaving system

Wet and dry operation

Fast charging

Long battery life

Precision trimmer

What we like

Very close shave with fewer passes

Gentle on sensitive skin

Suitable for daily shaving

Best for: Men who shave every day or every other day and want the closest electric shave.

Braun's flagship foil shaver consistently ranks among the strongest performers in independent reviews thanks to its combination of multiple cutting elements and intelligent beard density sensing. It captures short stubble efficiently while remaining comfortable on sensitive skin, making it a dependable choice for daily grooming.