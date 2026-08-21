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Best men's grooming and skincare sets on Amazon.ae 2026: Five easy upgrades for your routine

Build a better men's skincare routine with these everyday essentials

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Gulf News
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Men’s grooming and skincare sets displayed with everyday bathroom essentials.
Men’s grooming and skincare sets displayed with everyday bathroom essentials.

A useful men's skincare routine does not need many steps. A cleanser, moisturiser and suitable sunscreen cover the basics, while facial hair may benefit from a dedicated conditioning oil. Skin type matters more than the word "men" on the bottle: dry skin generally benefits from richer emollients, while oily skin often feels more comfortable with lighter textures. Sensitive skin calls for particular attention to fragrance and other ingredients you know you react to. Our top pick here is Bulldog Original Moisturiser, a straightforward daily moisturiser that Bulldog recommends for normal and dry skin. The selection also includes a dedicated sensitive skin option and two oils that can slot into beard and hair care.

Bulldog Original Moisturiser

Verdict: A practical everyday moisturiser for normal to dry skin, with a quick-absorbing formula for men who want to keep their routine simple.

  • Size: 100ml

  • Skin type: Normal and dry skin

  • Key ingredients: Aloe vera, glycerin

  • Finish: Designed to absorb quickly without a greasy or sticky feel

What we like

  • Bulldog says 96 per cent of the formula's ingredients are of natural origin.

  • Aloe vera and glycerin feature prominently in the ingredient list.

  • The brand positions it specifically for normal and dry skin.

Bulldog's Original Moisturiser is the easiest all round recommendation in this group. The formula uses aloe leaf juice alongside glycerin and emollients, and the company describes the finish as non-greasy and quick to absorb. Its ingredient list does include fragrance and naturally occurring fragrance components, something to consider if you specifically avoid scented facial products. Bulldog recommends applying it after cleansing and serum but before sunscreen, which makes it easy to place within a basic morning routine.

Best for: Normal or dry skin and anyone building a simple daily routine.

L'Oréal Paris Men Expert Hydra Energetic Moisturiser

Verdict: A lightweight daily moisturiser that makes more sense for men who prefer a fresh feeling formula than for those deliberately avoiding fragrance or alcohol.

  • Size: 50ml

  • Format: Daily facial moisturiser

  • Key ingredients: Glycerin, caffeine, vitamin C derivative

  • Use: Morning and evening on cleansed skin

What we like

  • Glycerin appears high in the ingredient list.

  • The formula is designed for everyday use.

  • L'Oréal describes it as suitable for application after shaving.

The Hydra Energetic range targets men who dislike a heavy cream sitting on the face. L'Oréal's current ingredient information lists glycerin, caffeine and ascorbyl glucoside, a vitamin C derivative, alongside silicones and emollients. The formula also contains alcohol, peppermint extract, menthol and fragrance. For that reason, someone with particularly reactive skin may prefer the dedicated NIVEA Sensitive option below. L'Oréal recommends using the moisturiser morning and evening on cleansed skin.

Best for: Normal to oilier feeling skin when a lighter daily moisturiser is preferred.

NIVEA MEN Sensitive Moisturiser

Verdict: The most obvious choice here for men who prioritise a moisturiser formulated specifically with sensitive skin in mind.

  • Size: 75ml

  • Skin type: Sensitive

  • Ingredients: Chamomile, vitamin E

  • SPF: 15

What we like

  • NIVEA has a dedicated Sensitive moisturiser range.

  • Its current fragrance-free sensitive formula includes glycerin, shea butter, panthenol and vitamin E.

  • NIVEA describes that formula as light and non sticky.

This is the product to investigate first if your priority is sensitive skin. NIVEA's current standard Sensitive Moisturiser is fragrance-free and contains glycerin, shea butter, panthenol, vitamin E and chamomile extract. The company also sells a distinct Sensitive SPF 15 moisturiser, so the two should not be treated as interchangeable.

Best for: Sensitive skin.

The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold Pressed Moroccan Argan Oil

Verdict: A minimalist multipurpose oil for dry feeling skin, beard or hair rather than a replacement for your entire facial routine.

  • Size: 30ml

  • Formula: 100 per cent organic cold-pressed Moroccan argan seed oil

  • Format: Water-free oil

  • Use: Face or hair

What we like

  • The single ingredient formula is unusually straightforward.

  • It can be used on both skin and hair.

  • The Ordinary says only a few drops are needed per application.

There is little complexity here. The formula is argan oil, with no added water, alcohol or silicone according to The Ordinary. The brand recommends a few drops on the face once daily or as needed, and it can also be worked through clean, damp hair. That versatility makes it useful for men who want one oil for dry feeling areas and facial hair. Because it is an oil rather than a complete routine, you will still need separate cleansing and daytime sun protection. The Ordinary advises patch testing before use.

Best for: Dry feeling skin, beard or hair and shoppers who prefer a very short ingredient list.

Beardbrand Beard Oil

Verdict: The dedicated beard care pick, using a blend of lightweight carrier oils to condition facial hair and the skin beneath it.

  • Size: 60ml

  • Format: Beard oil

  • Oils: Jojoba plus other carrier oils

  • Scent: Teakwood, rosemary, citrus

What we like

  • Designed specifically for facial hair.

  • Beardbrand uses jojoba alongside a blend of carrier oils.

  • The brand describes its beard oils as lightweight and non greasy.

Men with substantial stubble or a full beard have different grooming needs from someone shopping solely for facial moisturiser. Beardbrand's current beard oils use jojoba with oils including abyssinian, castor and babassu, with the aim of conditioning beard hair without a heavy finish.

Best for: Regular beard care, particularly when conditioning facial hair is the priority.

What to look for in men's skincare

Start with skin type. A richer moisturiser or facial oil tends to make more sense when skin feels dry, while people who dislike shine may prefer a lighter moisturiser. Sensitive skin deserves closer inspection of the ingredient list, particularly if you already know that fragrance or another ingredient causes irritation.

Next, separate essentials from extras. Cleanser removes the day's build up, moisturiser helps maintain hydration, and sunscreen provides daytime UV protection. Beard oil is an additional grooming step, not a substitute for those basics.

SPF deserves particular attention in the UAE. Do not assume a moisturiser contains sunscreen simply because it is intended for daytime use. Check the exact product label and choose appropriate sun protection for your needs.

Verdict

Bulldog Original Moisturiser is our top pick because it keeps everyday skincare uncomplicated. Bulldog recommends it for normal and dry skin, and its quick absorbing formula works neatly between cleansing and sunscreen. L'Oréal Men Expert Hydra Energetic is a better fit if you prefer a lighter, fresh feeling moisturiser, while the NIVEA MEN Sensitive option is the one to consider when sensitive skin is the main concern.

The two oils have more specialised jobs. The Ordinary's pure argan oil is the simpler multipurpose option for dry feeling skin, beard and hair. Beardbrand is the more focused purchase for someone whose grooming routine revolves around maintaining facial hair. Whatever you choose, treat moisturiser and beard oil as parts of a routine rather than substitutes for appropriate daytime sun protection.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

Also Read: CeraVe moisturiser review: the dermatologist favourite explained

Also Read: Best facial cleansing brushes on Amazon.ae 2026: Five devices for different cleansing routines

Also Read: Best men's grooming trimmers on amazon.ae 2026: Sharp styling for every beard

Also Read: Best beginner skincare sets on Amazon.ae 2026: Simple essentials for a healthy routine

Also Read: 7 best trending K-beauty sunscreens for the UAE summer, 2026

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