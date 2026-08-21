Best men's grooming and skincare sets on Amazon.ae 2026: Five easy upgrades for your routine

There is little complexity here. The formula is argan oil, with no added water, alcohol or silicone according to The Ordinary. The brand recommends a few drops on the face once daily or as needed, and it can also be worked through clean, damp hair. That versatility makes it useful for men who want one oil for dry feeling areas and facial hair. Because it is an oil rather than a complete routine, you will still need separate cleansing and daytime sun protection. The Ordinary advises patch testing before use.