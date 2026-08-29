The useful part of damp skin moisturising is timing, not complexity. Leave a slight trace of water after cleansing, use a hydrating serum first if you want one, then apply moisturiser before that water has evaporated. Facial oil can finish the routine when extra richness is appropriate. For the most direct demonstration of the science, Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream is the top pick because its confirmed formula combines glycerin with petrolatum and dimethicone. Persistent dryness, irritation or another ongoing skin concern is a reason to speak with a doctor or dermatologist rather than relying on skincare alone.