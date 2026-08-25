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Why humidity makes your hair frizz: the hydrogen bond science

Humidity reshapes hair at a molecular level. Here’s what actually helps control frizz

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Gulf News
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Smooth and frizzy hair comparison analogy
Smooth and frizzy hair comparison analogy

A hairstyle can change shape without a drop of rain touching it. The reason is happening at molecular scale. Hair is built largely from keratin proteins held in shape partly by hydrogen bonds, relatively weak attractions that water can readily influence. A 2024 review of hair chemistry identifies hydrogen, disulphide and ionic bonds as important contributors to hair's behaviour, while humidity research shows that hair takes up progressively more water as relative humidity rises. The result is familiar in the UAE: move from an air-conditioned room into humid outdoor air and a smooth finish can begin to expand, curl or frizz.

What humidity actually does to hair

Hydrogen bonds are temporary connections within and between the proteins in a hair fibre. Wetting hair lets water interact with those proteins and alters some of those connections. As the hair dries, hydrogen bonds form again, which is one reason wet styling can temporarily change hair's shape. Unlike stronger disulphide bonds, these connections remain sensitive to water.

Humidity continues that conversation after styling. Research on human hair found that water uptake increases with relative humidity, while the fibre's mechanical response also changes. Moisture entering keratin can increase molecular mobility and swelling, so strands do not necessarily retain the neat alignment created during drying.

The visible result depends on hair type, condition and styling. Curly, porous or chemically treated hair can respond differently from relatively straight, untreated fibres. Frizz is therefore not simply a sign that hair is “dry”. It is partly a question of how readily the fibre exchanges water with its surroundings and how evenly neighbouring strands respond.

What actually helps

A useful anti frizz routine tackles the fibre at different stages. Conditioning products improve slip and manageability. Gentle drying reduces unnecessary rubbing while hair is wet. A leave-in project or serum can then coat the surface and help maintain a smoother arrangement.

Do not judge an anti-frizz product by the presence of an exotic oil alone. Look at the complete formula, particularly conditioning agents and film forming silicones where appropriate. Humidity resistance is ultimately about controlling hair's interaction with moisture, not permanently changing its internal bonds.

Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum

This is the most directly humidity focused product in the selection. Garnier lists cyclopentasiloxane and dimethiconol first in the ingredient list, followed by argan and apricot kernel oils. The silicone-led formula matters because a serum's useful job here is to leave a smooth surface film rather than simply add oil. Garnier positions it for dry, frizzy hair and says it can be applied to damp or dry lengths and ends. The brand claims up to 72 hours of frizz control in up to 97 per cent humidity.

Bare Anatomy Ultra Smoothing Hair Mask

A mask works earlier in the routine, concentrating on conditioning and manageability rather than acting as a final humidity shield. Bare Anatomy's 250g formula contains conditioning agent behentrimonium chloride alongside glycerin, a carbohydrate complex, silicones, niacinamide and shea butter. The manufacturer instructs users to apply it to damp hair lengths after shampooing, leave it for 5 to 10 minutes and rinse. For hair that feels rough or is difficult to detangle, that makes practical sense: improving slip before drying can make it easier to create a smooth finish without relying on aggressive brushing.

Marc Anthony Grow Long Leave-In Conditioner

Despite the Grow Long name, Marc Anthony explicitly states that this product does not grow new hair. Its relevance here is simpler: it is a leave-in conditioner designed to detangle and smooth frizz. The 250ml spray contains conditioning ingredients including behentrimonium chloride, plus silicones such as cyclopentasiloxane and amodimethicone, with caffeine, ginseng extract and vitamin E also highlighted by the brand. Applied to wet or damp hair before styling, it occupies the useful middle ground between a rinse-out mask and a concentrated finishing serum.

SimpleField Microfibre Hair Towel

Frizz control starts before styling products go on. A dedicated hair towel lets you blot and wrap wet hair rather than repeatedly rubbing it with a bath towel, which can disturb the way strands lie together. The SimpleField option is sold specifically as a lightweight, absorbent microfibre drying towel. The standard size is 26 x 10 inches. Easy to wear for all hair style and length. The hair wrap is made from highly absorbent microfibre that gently soaks up excess moisture while helping to minimise frizz and split ends. It works particularly well for curly hair and is machine washable and dryer safe. Avoid using bleach. Its role is mechanical rather than chemical: remove excess water with less rubbing, then apply leave-in products while the hair remains damp.

Verdict

Humidity-driven frizz is a materials problem as much as a styling one. Water interacts with keratin, hair takes up more moisture as relative humidity rises, and the temporary bonds helping hold a style can reorganise. Conditioning, low-friction drying and a surface film therefore make a more coherent routine than searching for one miracle ingredient. For the most targeted single step, the Garnier serum stands out because its silicone-led formula is designed specifically for frizz and humidity control.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

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