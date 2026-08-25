Why humidity makes your hair frizz: the hydrogen bond science

Frizz control starts before styling products go on. A dedicated hair towel lets you blot and wrap wet hair rather than repeatedly rubbing it with a bath towel, which can disturb the way strands lie together. The SimpleField option is sold specifically as a lightweight, absorbent microfibre drying towel. The standard size is 26 x 10 inches. Easy to wear for all hair style and length. The hair wrap is made from highly absorbent microfibre that gently soaks up excess moisture while helping to minimise frizz and split ends. It works particularly well for curly hair and is machine washable and dryer safe. Avoid using bleach. Its role is mechanical rather than chemical: remove excess water with less rubbing, then apply leave-in products while the hair remains damp.