Why hyaluronic acid can leave skin feeling dry

Hyaluronic acid has become shorthand for hydration, but the chemistry is more interesting than the label suggests. It is hygroscopic, meaning it attracts and binds water, and occurs naturally in human skin. Research describes topical HA as a humectant, with different molecular weights affecting how it behaves at and below the skin surface. Yet adding a water-binding ingredient is only half of a good moisturising routine. The stratum corneum, the skin's outer layer, also needs to slow the escape of water. That distinction helps explain why an HA serum can feel excellent in one routine and leave skin feeling tight in another.