Why beard oil helps an itchy, patchy-looking beard

This is the starting point if dryness and coarse texture are the main problems. Viking Revolution says its formula combines argan and jojoba oils, and the manufacturer recommends using just 2 to 3 drops and massaging them into the beard and skin after showering. This variety pack contains Sandalwood, Cedar & Pine and Clary Sage scents and three 1oz bottles. Having three scents is useful if you are unsure what you want to wear daily. More importantly, the simple oil format reaches beneath facial hair without adding the hold of a styling balm.