Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask review: the overnight lip fix earns its K-beauty reputation

Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask has survived far longer than the average viral beauty cycle, turning an overnight K beauty treatment into a familiar fixture on dressing tables and social feeds. The appeal is straightforward: it puts a richer, longer wearing layer on the lips than an everyday balm, with a glossy texture designed to stay in place overnight. Our verdict is that the Berry version makes most sense for people who regularly reach for lip balm before bed and want something more substantial. Its popularity is not purely social media momentum, although fragrance sensitive shoppers have a reason to check the formula carefully.