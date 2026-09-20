What long screen days actually do to your eyes

A long day at a laptop can leave your eyes dry, blurry or simply tired, but the screen itself is not quietly wearing them out. The American Academy of Ophthalmology says prolonged use of computers, phones and other digital displays has not been shown to cause permanent eye damage. What does change during concentrated screen work is the way we use our eyes. We tend to blink less, sometimes blink incompletely, and hold our focus at a close distance for extended periods. Those small changes help explain why eight hours at a desk can feel very different from eight hours spent looking around a room.