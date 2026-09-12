Renpho eye massager review: a relaxing reset for tired screen eyes

Long hours on laptops and phones have helped turn eye massagers into a popular relaxation gadget, and the Renpho Eyeris 1 is one of the better known options. Our verdict is straightforward: its combination of warmth and rhythmic compression makes most sense as a short, screen-free way to unwind, rather than as a device bought with expectations of treating an eye condition. Renpho adds adjustable settings, Bluetooth audio and a rechargeable battery, making it practical for regular use at home. The enclosed design will not suit everyone, but people who enjoy warm eye masks and gentle pressure should understand the appeal quickly

Key facts

Best for: Screen-heavy workers who want a short, hands-free relaxation routine Bottom line: A feature rich heated eye mask that combines warmth and compression with enough adjustment to make regular use more comfortable.

What you get

The controls are located on the unit, so there is no need to keep reaching for a phone to change the core massage settings. Shop TODAY describes three buttons handling power and mode selection, compression and voice functions, plus volume and music control.

Power comes from a rechargeable battery, with Renpho quoting 90 to 120 minutes of battery life depending on use. Charging is via USB Type C. The listed materials are ABS and protein leather, and Renpho gives dimensions of 20L x 14W x 10.6H centimeters. A charging cable, manual and storage bag are included alongside the massager.

Renpho's current specification lists three heat levels, two air pressure intensities and six modes. The company gives the operating temperature as 104°F to 107°F, or roughly 40°C to 42°C. Bluetooth connectivity allows audio from a phone to play through the built in speaker, so users can choose music, a podcast or other audio rather than relying solely on the massager itself.

The Eyeris 1 resembles a substantial sleep mask rather than a conventional handheld massager. It sits across the eye area and uses internal air pressure, heating pads and vibration to create its different operating modes. An adjustable strap holds it in position, while the body folds at the centre to make storage easier. Shop TODAY found the elasticated, adjustable strap accommodating across different head sizes during its review.

How it performs

Heat and compression are the features that define the Eyeris 1. Rather than providing the concentrated movement of a handheld massager, it surrounds the eye area and applies pressure while warming the contact surfaces. Shop TODAY's reviewer particularly favoured the combined compression and heat mode and described the adjustable strap as easy to fit. The same review found the warmth noticeable without becoming excessive during typical use.

For people who spend much of the working day moving between monitors and phones, the strongest case for the Renpho is behavioural rather than medical. A session means closing your eyes, putting the screen aside and sitting or lying still for a while. Shop TODAY used the device in 15-minute sessions and found it easy to incorporate into a bedtime routine. That makes it particularly relevant to home workers and office staff who want a defined break from displays.

Comfort depends on how much pressure you enjoy around the face. Two compression intensities give some scope for adjustment, while the multiple modes mean heat can be used in different combinations with compression and vibration. People who dislike enclosed masks or mechanical pressure around the eyes may prefer a simpler warm eye mask instead.

Battery life should be sufficient for repeated short sessions between charges. Renpho's wide 90 to 120 minute specification reflects the fact that different functions draw different amounts of power. Shop TODAY's reviewer reported getting three to four uses between charges, although individual runtime will depend on the selected functions.