Why rowing makes full-body home cardio so efficient

A rowing stroke looks like a pull, but most of the movement begins somewhere else. Concept2's technical breakdown starts the drive with the powerful muscles of the legs, followed by hip movement and then the arms. Across the complete stroke, the quads, glutes, hamstrings, abdominal muscles, back, shoulders and arms all have work to do. Electromyography research has similarly found that rowing depends on coordinated activity between muscle groups rather than one dominant muscle. That combination helps explain why an indoor rower can pack cardiovascular work and substantial whole body involvement into one machine.