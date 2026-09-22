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Doctors remove nail clippers, battery and magnet from two patients in Ras Al Khaimah

14-year-old boy undergoes 15-minute endoscopic procedure without complications

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Doctors in Ras Al Khaimah removed nail clippers and a battery from the stomach of a man in his 30s and a magnet from a 14-year-old boy in two separate cases.
Doctors in Ras Al Khaimah removed nail clippers and a battery from the stomach of a man in his 30s and a magnet from a 14-year-old boy in two separate cases.
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Dubai: A surgical team in Ras Al Khaimah successfully removed nail clippers and a battery from the stomach of a man in his 30s and a magnet from a 14-year-old boy in two separate cases.

The procedures were carried out at Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital under the supervision of Dr Maryam Al Khatry, Head of the Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endoscopy Department.

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Dr Al Khatri said the 14-year-old had accidentally swallowed the magnet while playing. The object became lodged in his stomach among food remnants, requiring doctors to wash out the stomach and suction its contents to locate the magnet and remove it safely.

The endoscopic procedure took about 15 minutes, with the medical team retrieving the magnet using a specialised medical net. The boy suffered no complications.

The procedure was performed by Dr Azmi Al Shuaibi, a member of the hospital’s gastroenterology and endoscopy team.

In the separate case, doctors removed a pair of nail clippers and a battery from the stomach of a man in his 30s, the hospital said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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