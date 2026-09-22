14-year-old boy undergoes 15-minute endoscopic procedure without complications
Dubai: A surgical team in Ras Al Khaimah successfully removed nail clippers and a battery from the stomach of a man in his 30s and a magnet from a 14-year-old boy in two separate cases.
The procedures were carried out at Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital under the supervision of Dr Maryam Al Khatry, Head of the Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endoscopy Department.
Dr Al Khatri said the 14-year-old had accidentally swallowed the magnet while playing. The object became lodged in his stomach among food remnants, requiring doctors to wash out the stomach and suction its contents to locate the magnet and remove it safely.
The endoscopic procedure took about 15 minutes, with the medical team retrieving the magnet using a specialised medical net. The boy suffered no complications.
The procedure was performed by Dr Azmi Al Shuaibi, a member of the hospital’s gastroenterology and endoscopy team.
In the separate case, doctors removed a pair of nail clippers and a battery from the stomach of a man in his 30s, the hospital said.