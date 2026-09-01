Emergency surgery repairs intestinal damage caused by two swallowed metal objects
Sharjah: Doctors at Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah saved the life of a patient who swallowed a 12-centimetre nail and a metal spoon, causing serious damage to the intestine, authorities said on Tuesday.
The patient arrived at the emergency department in critical condition after swallowing the two metal objects, according to the hospital, which is part of Emirates Health Services (EHS).
Medical examinations showed that the nail had caused a tear and perforation in the wall of the duodenum, allowing its contents to leak into the abdominal cavity and creating a potentially life-threatening medical emergency.
Doctors decided that immediate surgery was necessary to remove the nail and spoon and treat the resulting injuries.
A specialist surgical team successfully extracted both objects and repaired the intestinal tear and perforation while ensuring that surrounding organs had not been damaged, the hospital said.
The hospital did not disclose the patient's age or provide details about how the objects were swallowed.
The case highlights the potentially severe complications caused by swallowing foreign objects, particularly sharp items that can perforate the digestive tract and require emergency surgical intervention.