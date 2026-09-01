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Sharjah hospital saves patient who swallowed 12cm nail and metal spoon

Emergency surgery repairs intestinal damage caused by two swallowed metal objects

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Doctors at Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah save patient who swallowed a 12cm nail and metal spoon, performing emergency surgery to repair life-threatening intestinal damage.
Doctors at Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah save patient who swallowed a 12cm nail and metal spoon, performing emergency surgery to repair life-threatening intestinal damage.
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Sharjah: Doctors at Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah saved the life of a patient who swallowed a 12-centimetre nail and a metal spoon, causing serious damage to the intestine, authorities said on Tuesday.

The patient arrived at the emergency department in critical condition after swallowing the two metal objects, according to the hospital, which is part of Emirates Health Services (EHS).

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Medical examinations showed that the nail had caused a tear and perforation in the wall of the duodenum, allowing its contents to leak into the abdominal cavity and creating a potentially life-threatening medical emergency.

Doctors decided that immediate surgery was necessary to remove the nail and spoon and treat the resulting injuries.

A specialist surgical team successfully extracted both objects and repaired the intestinal tear and perforation while ensuring that surrounding organs had not been damaged, the hospital said.

The hospital did not disclose the patient's age or provide details about how the objects were swallowed.

The case highlights the potentially severe complications caused by swallowing foreign objects, particularly sharp items that can perforate the digestive tract and require emergency surgical intervention.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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