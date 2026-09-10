Skye Metal Coating expands Dubai operations with new hard anodizing line

The expansion follows a doubling of the company’s anodizing workforce over recent months
Skye Metal Coating has completed an expansion of its anodizing operations in Dubai, adding a dedicated hard anodizing line and 25 additional colour options using dyes imported from the United States. Completed on September 3, the expansion follows a doubling of the company’s anodizing workforce over recent months and includes the introduction of purpose-built titanium jigs.
The investment strengthens the company’s production resources for architectural aluminium and components requiring functional finishes. Its normal anodizing operations can accommodate aluminium profiles up to four metres in length, supporting customers working on interior fit-outs, decorative metalwork and other architectural applications. The new hard anodizing line runs alongside this capability, giving the company dedicated processing equipment for components requiring hard anodizing.
“This expansion brings together additional people, a dedicated hard anodizing line and a wider choice of decorative colours,” said Dr. Joseph Sharkey, Managing Director of Skye Metal Coating LLC.
“Architectural aluminium is a major part of our anodizing work, and we’ve invested in the team, equipment and tooling behind that service to support a broader range of profile and finish requirements.”
As part of the upgrade, Skye Metal Coating introduced specially manufactured titanium jigs to hold components during processing, supporting the company’s work to improve processing quality alongside the expansion of its anodizing team.
The four-metre profile capability applies to normal anodizing; requirements for the dedicated hard anodizing line are assessed separately according to component dimensions and coating specifications.
Skye Metal Coating LLC is a Dubai-based metal-finishing company providing aluminium anodizing, powder coating, electroplating and other surface-treatment services for commercial and industrial customers.