Gulf Medical University welcomes new students at 2026 White Coat Ceremony

University marks growing international community with students from 115 nationalities
Ajman: Gulf Medical University (GMU) welcomed its new students at its 2026 White Coat Ceremony on Thursday, marking another milestone for the Ajman-based university, which now has students from 115 nationalities since its establishment.
The ceremony was held at Thumbay Grounds, with Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of Thumbay Group, serving as chief guest at the morning and midday ceremonies. Prof Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, presided over the event.
Addressing the new students, Dr Moideen highlighted the university’s growing international presence, saying it had developed from a regional institution into a medical university with a global reach.
Prof Venkatramana told students that the white coat marked the beginning of their professional journey rather than an achievement.
“A white coat does not make anyone a clinician. Years of asking better questions do,” he said, urging students to remain curious, acknowledge what they do not yet know and balance scientific knowledge with compassion.
Students from Dentistry, Pharmacy, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Anaesthesia Technology, Medical Imaging Sciences, Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology, Optometry, Healthcare Management and AI in Healthcare took their oaths.
Students enrolled in the Doctor of Medicine, Graduate Entry MD, Biomedical Science and Thumbay International Pathway Programme also took part in the ceremony. Families unable to travel to Ajman were able to watch the proceedings through a live broadcast.
Dr Kaltham Ali Kayaf, Director of Animal Health and Development at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, joined as chief guest for a separate ceremony for GMU’s Doctor of Veterinary Medicine students. The event marked the UAE’s first veterinary white coat ceremony of its kind. Dr Moideen presided over the ceremony.
The Thumbay Medicity campus is also set to house the Thumbay Veterinary Hospital. The facility is part of the group’s wider approach to linking human, animal and environmental health in education and healthcare.
GMU students receive clinical exposure from their first year, with training opportunities across Thumbay University Hospital, Thumbay Rehabilitation Hospital, Thumbay Labs and other facilities within the Thumbay Healthcare network.
Established in Ajman in 1998, Gulf Medical University offers programmes in medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, health sciences, veterinary medicine, healthcare management and AI in healthcare. The university says its students and alumni represent 115 nationalities.
The Thumbay Healthcare network provides clinical training opportunities across 3,100 beds, supporting students through practical training, simulation and research programmes.