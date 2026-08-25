Gold retreats after hitting a three-month high as US inflation and Fed signals loom
Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai edged lower on Tuesday after bullion climbed to its highest level in more than three months, giving UAE shoppers a small reprieve after last week’s sharp rally.
The 24K rate slipped to Dh557.50 per gram, from Dh558 at Monday’s close, while 22K gold was unchanged at Dh516.25 per gram.
The moves come as investors pause ahead of key US inflation data and a closely watched speech from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh later this week, while renewed US-Iran tensions are keeping gold’s safe-haven appeal in focus.
International spot gold was trading around $4,635.79 an ounce, down 0.06 per cent, after earlier climbing close to $4,700 — its highest intraday level since mid-May.
The metal has gained about 7 per cent over the past week, following a surprise move by the US Treasury to increase buybacks of longer-dated government debt.
That move has revived concerns about US fiscal policy, inflation and the future strength of the dollar — all factors that can support gold.
“Gold’s latest moves look like consolidation after a very strong run,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets, according to Bloomberg.
For UAE shoppers, that means Tuesday's dip does not necessarily signal a broader reversal. Rather, gold is taking a breather after a rapid run-up.
IG market analyst Tony Sycamore told Reuters dips are likely to attract buyers, with gold potentially moving towards resistance at $4,900-$5,000 an ounce.
TD Securities also expects gold to remain supported in the coming weeks because of concerns about US dollar debasement, although it cautioned that higher interest rates could eventually weigh on the metal.
Gold prices in India also eased on Tuesday.
24K gold:
Today: ₹16,375 per 10g
Yesterday: ₹16,396 per 10g
Change: down ₹21 per 10g
22K gold:
Today: ₹15,010 per 10g
Yesterday: ₹15,030 per 10g
Change: down ₹20 per 10g
The Indian market is therefore showing a similar pattern to Dubai, with prices cooling modestly after bullion's strong recent run.
The next major trigger for gold could come from the US.
Investors are waiting for the Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation report, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, due on Wednesday.
They are also watching Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s debut speech at the annual Jackson Hole conference later this week.
Markets are looking for clues about how the central bank will respond to persistent inflation and rising bond yields.
That matters for gold because the precious metal does not generate interest. When rates are high or expected to rise, holding cash and interest-bearing assets can become more attractive relative to gold.
But if investors become more concerned about inflation, currency weakness or fiscal risks, gold can benefit as a store of value.
Gold is also getting support from renewed geopolitical uncertainty. Iran has promised to retaliate against expanded US economic sanctions, adding another layer of risk for global markets.
The latest developments come after the US warned countries to cut business ties with Iran or face secondary sanctions.
The continued uncertainty around the Middle East and wider global trade tensions is reinforcing demand for traditional safe-haven assets.
Bloomberg also noted that gold-backed exchange-traded funds added more than 28 tonnes last week, the biggest weekly increase since January — a sign that investor participation in the rally is broadening.
For UAE gold shoppers, the message is straightforward: Tuesday’s small decline does not erase the bigger rally. Gold remains close to record territory, and the next major