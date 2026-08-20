Netflix sued by real 'Demon Hunter' metal band over 'substantial confusion' with KPop Demon Hunters

According to the BBC, their case doesn't stop at name recognition either: the filing points to a mixed-up fan who reportedly dropped $500 on what they believed were kid-friendly KPop Demon Hunters concert tickets, only to end up in line for actual headbanging. Add in a bewildered TV producer who apparently reached out to the band thinking they had something to do with the film, and a stream of social posts mistagging the band in movie chatter, and the lawsuit argues the confusion is more than coincidental.