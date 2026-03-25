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How much KPop Demon Hunters is too much? You don't get a say anymore

Netflix has now teamed up with McDonald’s for a new collaboration too

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Jinu (from KPop Demon Hunters), voiced by Ahn Hyo-seop
Jinu (from KPop Demon Hunters), voiced by Ahn Hyo-seop
IMDB

The KPop Demon Hunters year-long craze is reminiscent of the Frozen fever. When Frozen released in 2013, it was a fun, enjoyable, and yes a tad unusual watch, because in a rare move for an animated film, sisterly love trumped the prince-charming romance and saved the day.

There was a cute talking snowman, very, very addictive songs, an evil prince and a good hero, what else do you need?

And then it ballooned; you couldn’t go anywhere without hearing Let it Go, or walking into Olaf merchandise and giant tiffin boxes with the Frozen characters plastered all over it.

And now it’s the age of K-Pop Demon Hunters. Released last June, the film somehow refused to fade away. It was charming, oddly refreshing, and wildly entertaining, following a girl band that also fights demons by night. Except, gasp, one of them, Rumi, is part-demon herself. And double gasp, she ends up forming a bond with a questionable soul who also happens to be a demon, and a member of their rival group, the Saja Boys.

A little romance, some K-Trauma and some well-earned lessons of self-acceptance later, the film wraps up. It was fun, entertaining, and undeniably a rush, effortlessly straddling the K-pop craze while weaving in a supernatural fantasy.

The songs, especially Golden, kept climbing the charts to the point that it was performed at all the award ceremonies and talk shows, to the point that you can now recognise the song by its first hum.  Most of social media appears disgruntled with many requesting, “Can’t we leave this behind in 2025?”

Well, we can’t, folks. Ride the wave, and get used to Golden being everywhere, though admittedly What it Sounds Like, and Takedown, deserve the same amount of love, too. It doesn’t truly matter whether the demon hunters have overstayed their welcome, they're also a brand strategy now.

And just to drive that point home, Netflix has teamed up with McDonald’s for a new collaboration letting diners choose their allegiance between HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys.

The fast-food chain is rolling out two new adult meals, complete with photocards and exclusive film content. The launch comes just weeks after Netflix confirmed the movie will be getting a sequel. McDonald’s says the meals will feature “flavours from McDonald's restaurants in South Korea.” Each order includes a photocard representing either HUNTR/X or the Saja Boys, along with a Depry access card.

You can run, but you can’t hide. And there’s a sequel coming. So… just get used to it. You won’t be free-e-ee-e anytime soon.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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