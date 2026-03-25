How much KPop Demon Hunters is too much? You don't get a say anymore

And now it’s the age of K-Pop Demon Hunters. Released last June, the film somehow refused to fade away. It was charming, oddly refreshing, and wildly entertaining, following a girl band that also fights demons by night. Except, gasp, one of them, Rumi, is part-demon herself. And double gasp, she ends up forming a bond with a questionable soul who also happens to be a demon, and a member of their rival group, the Saja Boys.