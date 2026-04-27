Elephant attack in Gabon: American hunter killed during safari expedition

Attack highlights risks of big-game hunting in African forests
A veteran American big-game hunter was killed after being attacked by a herd of elephants during a safari expedition in Gabon, according to hunting organisations and reports.
Ernie Dosio, 75, a vineyard owner from Lodi, California, died on April 17 after his hunting party encountered a group of female elephants with calves in a forested area, sources familiar with the incident said.
Dosio and two professional hunters were tracking yellow-backed duiker — a forest-dwelling antelope — when they unexpectedly came across a small herd of elephants in dense rainforest terrain.
According to accounts shared with The New York Times, the group initially backed away from the animals, which are known to be particularly aggressive when calves are present.
However, the elephants charged toward the hunting party, reportedly attempting to drive them away.
The herd charged a second time, closing the distance rapidly. During the attack, one of the professional hunters was seriously injured.
Another member of the group attempted to pull Dosio to safety behind a tree, but one of the elephants attacked again, fatally goring him with its tusk.
Dosio was described by associates as an experienced big-game hunter who had travelled widely for hunting expeditions across Africa and the United States.
He was the owner of Pacific AgriLands, a California-based farm management company working with vineyards, and was a long-time member of the Sacramento Safari Club.
Friends and associates said he had been aware of the risks involved in big-game hunting.
“He knew the dangers,” a close associate was quoted as saying, adding that Dosio had hunted in Africa multiple times.
Dosio’s remains are currently in Gabon and are expected to be repatriated to the United States. Officials, including representatives linked to the United States Embassy in Gabon, are coordinating the process, according to reports.
Gabon’s forests are a stronghold for the African forest elephant, a species classified as critically endangered.
The country is home to a significant portion of the global population of forest elephants, which are known for their sensitivity to perceived threats and defensive behaviour, especially around calves.
The incident has also drawn attention to the global trophy-hunting industry, a multimillion-dollar sector that attracts international clients each year.
Supporters argue that regulated hunting contributes to conservation efforts and local economies through licensing and wildlife management programmes.
Critics, however, question the ethics of hunting endangered or vulnerable species, highlighting ongoing tensions between conservation, commerce and animal welfare.