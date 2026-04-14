Stomach pain leads to shocking discovery: thermometer inside man for decades

X-ray reveals thermometer swallowed in childhood still inside patient
Beijing: A 32-year-old man in China was found to have a thermometer inside his body nearly two decades after accidentally swallowing it as a child, according to media reports.
The case came to light after the man sought medical attention for recurring stomach pain. An X-ray examination revealed a long, thin object lodged in his abdomen, which was later identified as a thermometer.
According to reports by the South China Morning Post, the man told doctors he had swallowed the object at the age of 12 but had not informed his family at the time.
Doctors said the object had remained in his body for about 20 years, a rare occurrence given that most cases involving swallowed foreign objects are detected early due to immediate symptoms.
Medical experts note that ingesting such items can pose significant health risks, including internal injury or infection, although symptoms may not always appear immediately.
The patient underwent a procedure to remove the object, which was carried out successfully. He is reported to be recovering.
Similar incidents involving swallowed objects are occasionally reported, particularly among children, but long-term cases spanning many years are considered uncommon.
Doctors have advised that any suspected ingestion of foreign objects should be addressed promptly to avoid complications.