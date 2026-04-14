GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Stomach pain leads to shocking discovery: thermometer inside man for decades

X-ray reveals thermometer swallowed in childhood still inside patient

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rare case reveals thermometer remained in body unnoticed for 20 years.
Rare case reveals thermometer remained in body unnoticed for 20 years.
Pixabay

Beijing: A 32-year-old man in China was found to have a thermometer inside his body nearly two decades after accidentally swallowing it as a child, according to media reports.

The case came to light after the man sought medical attention for recurring stomach pain. An X-ray examination revealed a long, thin object lodged in his abdomen, which was later identified as a thermometer.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to reports by the South China Morning Post, the man told doctors he had swallowed the object at the age of 12 but had not informed his family at the time.

Doctors said the object had remained in his body for about 20 years, a rare occurrence given that most cases involving swallowed foreign objects are detected early due to immediate symptoms.

Medical experts note that ingesting such items can pose significant health risks, including internal injury or infection, although symptoms may not always appear immediately.

The patient underwent a procedure to remove the object, which was carried out successfully. He is reported to be recovering.

Similar incidents involving swallowed objects are occasionally reported, particularly among children, but long-term cases spanning many years are considered uncommon.

Doctors have advised that any suspected ingestion of foreign objects should be addressed promptly to avoid complications.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Court orders Dh100k payout after loss of unborn child

Court orders Dh100k payout after loss of unborn child

2m read
Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi as show stopper at Bombay Times fashion showcase

Do models eat? Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi busts myth

2m read
Dubai Bling star Ebraheem Al Samadi slams racist and bully claims

Dubai Bling Star Ebraheem Al Samadi comes clean

5m read
Dr Ahmed Al Neyadi (left) attends an event with his role model and relative Dr Sultan Al Neyadi in an undated photo.

Emirati Doctor's Day: Meet UAE doctor 'with a vision'

4m read