GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 17°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

French hospital treats man with bombshell up his rectum, bomb disposal team called

Hospital rushes man to the operating room to extract an 8-inch shell lodged in his rectum

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
French hospital treats man with bombshell up his rectum, bomb disposal team called
AFP

An emergency department in southern France was forced to call in a bomb disposal unit after a man arrived at hospital with a World War I artillery shell lodged in his rectum.

Rangueil Hospital in Toulouse was plunged into disruption late on Saturday night, January 31, when the patient presented at Accident and Emergency section suffering from intense pain.

Safety risk

Medical staff quickly realised the situation posed a potential safety risk and alerted authorities.

According to reports in French media, the patient was a 24-year-old man who told doctors he had “inserted an object” into his rectum, without initially revealing its nature.

Further examination revealed the object to be a historic shell dating back to the First World War, prompting hospital officials to evacuate parts of the department as a precaution.

Local newspaper La Depeche reported that bomb disposal experts were dispatched to the scene to assess and safely manage the situation.

"They (the medical team) discovered it and they called the bomb disposal team," said the source.

The patient was admitted overnight Saturday to Sunday.

He told staff at Rangueil hospital that he had introduced the object into his rectum himself, the newspaper reported.

The team in the operating room found themselves having to extract a "collectible shell nearly 20 centimetres long" (nearly eight inches).

'Risk of explosion'

They called the bomb disposal team because of fears about the risk of an explosion.

Emergency services in Haute-Garonne said firefighters had also been sent "to ensure fire protection during the bomb disposal team's intervention".

"An explosive device has been neutralised", they added, without elaborating.

A fire service spokesman and the local hospital service both told AFP they had no additional information on the matter.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Crews work to clear snow on Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol on January 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Residents in Washington, DC are growing fustrated as many roads and sidewalks remain covered in snow and public schools remain closed for a third day.

What is bomb cyclone? Strong winter storm to slam US

3m read
Air Traffic Control received information about the threat at around 8:46 am on January 18, following which the aircraft was diverted to Lucknow. The plane landed safely at approximately 9:17 am.

Bomb threat diverts IndiGo flight to Lucknow

1m read
470kg WWII bomb safely removed from Belgrade site

470kg WWII bomb safely removed from Belgrade site

1m read
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has undergone a medical procedure to treat recurrent hiccups.

Brazil’s ex-president Bolsonaro treated for hiccups

2m read