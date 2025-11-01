GOLD/FOREX
11-year-old boy accidentally swallows $1,400 gold bean during ‘tongue exercise’

Boy's gold bean mishap sparks online frenzy

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
An 11-year-old boy in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China, accidentally swallowed a 10-gram gold bean valued at about $1, drawing widespread attention online.

According to the South China Morning Post, the incident occurred on October 22, shortly after the mother, surnamed Ji, purchased the gold bean on October 17. With gold prices rising this year, many Chinese consider it a stable and valuable asset.

The boy told his mother while she was washing clothes: “Mum, hurry up, I am going to die. I swallowed the gold.”

He explained he had swallowed it while trying “to exercise the strength of his tongue.” Initially amused, Ji soon became worried upon confirming the gold was gone, she told Dawan News.

Five-day treasure hunt at home

Recalling a previous family incident where her niece swallowed a coin, Ji hoped the gold would pass naturally and chose not to visit a hospital immediately. She issued a strict rule to her son: do not relieve yourself outside, warning that his “poop is too expensive.”

For five days, Ji carefully monitored his bowel movements twice daily, but the gold remained elusive.

Hospital visit and recovery

On October 26, five days later, Ji took her son to the Fifth People’s Hospital in Kunshan. Doctors confirmed a foreign object in his stomach, though fortunately, the boy had no abdominal pain or vomiting. Later, the gold bean was successfully retrieved, though it is unclear whether it passed naturally or via a medical procedure.

Relieved, Ji shared a warning online: “Please make sure to store your gold properly and never let naughty children see it.”

Story goes viral on social media

The story quickly went viral, amassing over 500,000 views and sparking amusement across Chinese social media. Many users laughed at the “too expensive poop” anecdote, while others raised concerns over the delayed medical attention:

  • “They should have gone to the hospital immediately. Waiting five days? That is unbelievably careless.”

  • “That is one gold bean with a scent,” joked another.

