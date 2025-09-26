Indian doctors remove 29 spoons, 19 toothbrushes, and pens from man’s stomach

Patient swallows around 50 objects in protest at de-addiction centre
Dubai: Doctors removed a shocking collection of 29 steel spoons, 19 toothbrushes, and two pens from a patient's stomach in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The extraordinary surgical discovery has brought to light disturbing conditions at a local de-addiction centre.
According to the 35-year-old patient, Sachin, a resident of Hapur, his rage was fueled not only by being admitted to the centre but also by the small portions of food provided to patients. He claimed that staff gave them very little to eat and that food brought by family members rarely reached them.
In a bizarre act of defiance, Sachin began stealing steel spoons from the kitchen. He would then go to the bathroom, break the spoons into pieces, and swallow them, often using water to wash them down, NDTV had reported.
After experiencing severe stomach pain, he was taken to a hospital where scans revealed the shocking presence of the foreign objects. An initial attempt to remove them with an endoscopy was unsuccessful due to the sheer number of items. Doctors noted that such behavior is often seen in individuals with psychological issues.
The incident is reminiscent of a similar case from 2022 in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, where doctors removed 63 spoons from the stomach of a patient. The man's family alleged that the de-addiction centre's staff had force-fed him the spoons, a claim the patient himself had reportedly disputed.
