GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Rejection over US visa: Indian doctor allegedly dies by suicide

The doctor was reportedly distressed after her US visa was denied

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Her mother said she had urged her to practice in India, but she chose the US for greater opportunities and higher income.
Her mother said she had urged her to practice in India, but she chose the US for greater opportunities and higher income.

A 38-year-old doctor from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district allegedly died by suicide at her flat after becoming depressed over the rejection of her US visa, police told PTI on Sunday.

The incident came to light on Saturday when her family members, who live in another part of the city, broke open the door after repeated knocks went unanswered. Police said the doctor was found unresponsive inside the flat.

According to officials, her domestic help first alerted the family when she did not open the door. The body has since been handed over to the family following post-mortem.

Suspected cause of death

Police suspect she may have taken an overdose of sleeping tablets or administered an injection on Friday night, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

A suicide note was recovered, purportedly stating that she was depressed and referring to the recent visa rejection.

Her mother told PTI that her daughter had been eagerly preparing to travel to the US for a medical career opportunity and became increasingly distressed after her visa was denied.

She had been living in Padma Rao Nagar due to the availability of nearby libraries and planned to specialise in internal medicine.

Dedicated to her career

“She was a brilliant student, completing her MBBS in Kyrgyzstan from 2005 to 2010, with an excellent record and big dreams,” the grieving mother said.

She added that she had encouraged her daughter to continue practising in India, but she believed the US offered better opportunities, including higher income and manageable patient loads.

Her disappointment had deepened in recent weeks as she awaited visa approval.

She was unmarried and dedicated entirely to her medical career, her mother added.

Investigation underway

Chilkalguda Police have registered a case, and further investigation is under way.

Related Topics:
indiatravelVisa

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE citizens can now use Visa-on-Arrival at nine airports with unlimited yearly entries.

India widens visa-on-arrival access for UAE travellers

2m read
India is one of Australia’s biggest student source countries, with over 120,000 Indian students already studying Down Under. Illustrative image.

Australia’s new student visa rule from Nov 14

2m read
Tourists click photographs with the backdrop of the Taj Mahal in Agra on October 17, 2025.

Free 30-day India e-tourist visa for Filipinos: Update

2m read
Indian IT expert denied US visa despite strong professional background

US rejects visa for Indian techie earning ₹10m in 1 min

2m read