The doctor was reportedly distressed after her US visa was denied
A 38-year-old doctor from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district allegedly died by suicide at her flat after becoming depressed over the rejection of her US visa, police told PTI on Sunday.
The incident came to light on Saturday when her family members, who live in another part of the city, broke open the door after repeated knocks went unanswered. Police said the doctor was found unresponsive inside the flat.
According to officials, her domestic help first alerted the family when she did not open the door. The body has since been handed over to the family following post-mortem.
Police suspect she may have taken an overdose of sleeping tablets or administered an injection on Friday night, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report.
A suicide note was recovered, purportedly stating that she was depressed and referring to the recent visa rejection.
Her mother told PTI that her daughter had been eagerly preparing to travel to the US for a medical career opportunity and became increasingly distressed after her visa was denied.
She had been living in Padma Rao Nagar due to the availability of nearby libraries and planned to specialise in internal medicine.
“She was a brilliant student, completing her MBBS in Kyrgyzstan from 2005 to 2010, with an excellent record and big dreams,” the grieving mother said.
She added that she had encouraged her daughter to continue practising in India, but she believed the US offered better opportunities, including higher income and manageable patient loads.
Her disappointment had deepened in recent weeks as she awaited visa approval.
She was unmarried and dedicated entirely to her medical career, her mother added.
Chilkalguda Police have registered a case, and further investigation is under way.
