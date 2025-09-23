In a viral LinkedIn post, he recounts his journey towards the 'Einstein visa'
Dubai: Donald Trump’s sudden $100,000 increase in H-1B visa fees has sent shockwaves through employers, workers, and students worldwide, leaving many foreign professionals, particularly from India and China, uncertain about their prospects in the United States.
Amid this immigration turmoil, a LinkedIn post by Tanush Sharanarthi, a 26-year-old software engineer from Bangalore, India, has captured attention.
Sharanarthi detailed his three-year struggle to secure an H-1B visa before ultimately obtaining an O-1 visa, also known as the “Einstein visa,” which allows immigrants with “extraordinary ability” to work in the US for up to three years.
“But instead of waiting on luck, I went all in on what I could control: late nights, building products, publishing research, and contributing to the field I love. Turns out, consistency pays better than the lottery. This week, I was approved for the O-1 visa, a special category reserved for individuals at the top of their field – ‘an alien of extraordinary ability,’” Sharanarthi wrote.
Working at IBM as a software engineer, Sharanarthi navigated the rigorous O-1 visa process, which is known for being highly selective. He credited his approval to his extensive work in Artificial Intelligence (AI), publications, and professional contributions, making him an ideal candidate and it took him six years of research and work, he told Business Insider.
“To me, it’s more than a visa. It’s proof that hard work stacks up, that setbacks can become fuel, and that perseverance beats probability.”
Sharanarthi first came to the US to pursue a master’s degree in information systems and artificial intelligence at Johns Hopkins University. During this period, he applied for the H-1B visa, a lottery-based system. However, repeated attempts and the time-intensive application process left him disillusioned.
He then shifted focus to the O-1 visa. While obtaining the visa became a goal, Sharanarthi concentrated on developing his skills and contributing meaningfully to AI and software engineering.
His LinkedIn profile highlights numerous projects and research publications, underscoring his commitment to his field.
The O-1 visa serves as an alternative to the H-1B but is not a simple workaround. Applicants must demonstrate extraordinary ability in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics or show a record of exceptional achievement in the motion picture or television industries. The visa is initially granted for up to three years, with possible one-year extensions.
According to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), a US employer, agent, or foreign employer through a US agent must file Form I-129 (Petition for Nonimmigrant Worker) on behalf of the applicant. To prevent delays, petitions should be filed at least 45 days before the start date of employment, but no more than a year in advance.
The USCIS clarified that the new $100,000 fee applies only to new H-1B petitions filed after September 21. Existing visas, renewals, and petitions submitted before the proclamation remain unaffected.
Nonetheless, the announcement has caused concern in India, where over 70 per cent of H-1B visas are granted, mostly to tech professionals. Industry observers warn that the fee hike could affect Indian IT workers, their families, and remittances.
Large technology firms such as Amazon and Microsoft employ many H-1B holders, and there are fears the fee increase could disrupt the supply of skilled US labour. Some experts predict it could even redirect talent flows to Europe or Gulf countries, including the UAE.
