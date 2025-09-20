These cards offer perks, replacing employment-based visas for skilled professionals
US President Donald Trump has raised the annual H-1B visa fee for immigrant tech workers to $100,000, a move likely to impact Indian professionals employed by US tech companies.
Trump stated the hike is intended to incentivise hiring American workers while still allowing companies to employ "truly extraordinary people."
The administration has also signed an executive order introducing a new series of visas—the Gold Card, Platinum Card, and Corporate Gold Card—designed to provide a direct path to US residency for wealthy individuals and corporations.
This new program, which includes a visa pathway for high-value contributors such as entrepreneurs and investors, marks a significant departure from traditional visa categories, which are primarily based on employment or family ties. According to Trump, the revenue generated from these visas could help reduce taxes and the national debt.
Here’s everything you need to know about Trump’s Gold, Platinum, and Corporate Gold Cards for H-1B workers.
The Gold Card is a visa program for individuals seeking a fast track to US residency. It is intended to replace existing EB-1 and EB-2 visas, which cater to foreign nationals with extraordinary abilities.
Who is eligible: High-net-worth individuals from any country who can make a substantial financial contribution to the US government.
How to qualify:
Pay a non-refundable processing fee (approximately $15,000).
Undergo a rigorous vetting process by the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department.
Make a one-time "gift" of $1 million to the US Department of Commerce after approval.
Benefits: Grants lawful permanent resident status (Green Card) and a path to US citizenship. The process is expected to be faster and more streamlined than other immigration routes.
The Platinum Card is a more exclusive visa for the ultra-wealthy.
Who is eligible: Ultra-high-net-worth individuals.
How to qualify: Contribute a "gift" of $5 million.
Benefits: Allows holders to spend up to 270 days per year in the US without being subject to US taxes on non-US income—a tax benefit not available with other visa categories.
This visa is specifically designed for companies wishing to sponsor foreign employees.
Who is eligible: Corporations seeking residency for their employees.
How to qualify: Make a one-time contribution of $2 million for each employee sponsored.
Benefits: Offers flexibility—if the employee leaves, the $2 million contribution can be transferred to a new employee after re-vetting and a small transfer fee. This allows companies to retain the value of their investment, even with short employee tenures.
Trump first teased the Gold Card concept in February, pitching it alongside Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as a way to attract investment, create jobs, and raise revenue to reduce the deficit.
“We’re taking in hundreds of billions of dollars. The Gold Card will be taking in hundreds of billions… and we’re going to reduce taxes, we’re going to reduce debt,” Trump said.
The new visas prioritise high-value contributors such as entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders, and form part of Trump’s broader immigration overhaul, which also includes stricter H-1B visa rules.
|Card
|Target
|Price
|Benefits
|Notes
|Trump Gold Card
|Individuals
|$1 million
|Residency across all 50 states
|Non-refundable processing fee required; DHS vetting applies
|Trump Platinum Card
|Individuals
|$5 million
|Up to 270 days in the US per year tax-free
|Registration not yet open; first-come-first-served; DHS vetting applies
|Trump Corporate Gold Card
|Companies hiring foreign employees
|$2 million
|Transferable between employees
|Processing fee, DHS vetting, small annual maintenance fee; transfer fee applies
Alongside the Gold Card initiative, Trump signed an executive order raising the H-1B visa fee for immigrant tech workers to $100,000, effective September 21, 2025.
Purpose: Protect American workers while allowing companies to hire “truly extraordinary people.”
Impact: Could significantly affect Indian and other foreign professionals working in US tech firms such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, TCS, Infosys, and Wipro.
Background: The US grants 85,000 H-1B visas annually, with roughly 75% going to Indian nationals.
The Gold Card and H-1B reforms together signal Trump’s dual approach: attracting wealthy investors while making it costlier for companies to hire skilled foreign workers.
