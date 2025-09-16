The restaurant offered refunds and cash compensation to more than 4,000 diners
Two 17-year-olds in Shanghai have been ordered to pay 2.2 million yuan ($309,000; £227,000) to two catering companies after a viral video showed them urinating into a hotpot at a popular restaurant.
The incident took place in February at a popular hotpot branch in Shanghai, China’s largest chain.
The teenagers, identified as Tang and Wu, filmed themselves standing on a table and urinating into their hotpot, later posting the video on social media. While no diners consumed the contaminated broth, the stunt sparked widespread criticism online.
The restaurant offered refunds and cash compensation to more than 4,000 diners who visited its Shanghai branch between February 24 and March 8. It also replaced all hotpot equipment and carried out thorough cleaning and disinfection.
The company had initially sought over 23 million yuan in losses, including the customer compensation. However, the court ruled that voluntary refunds provided by the restaurant are not the responsibility of the teenagers.
On September 12, the Huangpu District People’s Court of Shanghai found the teens had deliberately committed the act. It ruled their actions damaged company property and reputation, causing public discomfort.
The compensation includes:
2 million yuan (≈ $280,000) for operational and reputational losses
130,000 yuan (≈ $18,200) for tableware damage and cleaning
70,000 yuan (≈ $9,800) in legal fees
The court also noted that the teenagers’ parents failed in their guardianship duties, and ordered them to share responsibility.
All six defendants — Tang, Wu, and their parents — must issue public apologies in designated newspapers. The court stressed the incident highlighted the importance of parental supervision and social responsibility.
The case has been described by local media as a “wake-up call” for teenagers and their parents, emphasising accountability and the consequences of social media stunts.
