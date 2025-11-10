GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Theyab tours Shanghai’s Maglev train, reaching speeds of 431 km/h during his visit to China

Sheikh Theyab met Chinese officials to learn about advances in high-speed rail technology

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor and WAM
WAM

Dubai: Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, experienced the cutting-edge technology of the Shanghai Maglev Train — the world’s fastest commercially operating train — during his official visit to the People’s Republic of China.

Sheikh Theyab toured aboard the high-speed train, which travels at a top cruising speed of 431 kilometres per hour, covering the 30-kilometre route between Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Longyang Road Station in just seven minutes.

During his visit, Sheikh Theyab met with senior Chinese officials overseeing railway construction and operations. The discussions focused on the latest technological advancements and operational practices in the high-speed rail industry, highlighting China’s expertise in modern transportation systems.

The delegation also conducted a field tour of the Maglev station, during which Sheikh Theyab was briefed on innovative signalling technologies, digital safety systems, and innovations enhancing passenger comfort. He viewed the train’s advanced infrastructure, including aerodynamic carriages, precision track design, and energy-efficient control systems that support sustainable high-speed mobility.

Accompanying Sheikh Theyab during the visit were Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China.

The visit reflects the UAE’s growing interest in adopting advanced transport technologies and fostering collaboration with global partners in sustainable mobility, infrastructure innovation, and digital transformation — aligning with the nation’s long-term vision for innovative development.

Video and inputs from WAM

