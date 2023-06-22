Cairo: Saudi police have arrested two persons who had appeared in a video subjecting an expatriate to a prank inside a car.
The Mecca police said the couple had offended the expatriate in the video showing one of the two suspects dressed as a veiled woman, documenting the offence and spreading it on social media in violation of public morals and privacy.
Police identified the suspects as a Saudi man and an expatriate.
The video went viral on social media showing the victim inside a car with two persons one of them was at the wheel while the second posed as a veiled woman attempting to seduce the expatriate.
The prank sparked an outcry online and calls for legal action against the pranksters.
The Saudi prosecutor general ordered the arrest of the two involved in the prank and taking the necessary legal procedures to refer them to court.
Reports said the pranksters had victimised the Sudanese expatriate by telling him they were looking for a labourer, thus bringing him into the car where they captured the prank on a camera installed in the vehicle.
With the wide circulation of the footage, the victim released a video saying that the prank had caused him trouble inside his family and among his community members.
Under Saudi anti-cybercrime law, if convicted, the two women could be jailed for a maximum of five years and ordered to pay a fine of SR3 million or one of the two penalties, according to Saudi lawyer Hussain Al Anqari.
“Verbal consent to posting the video does not drop legal penalty,” the lawyer told Saudi news website Al Weeam.