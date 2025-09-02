GOLD/FOREX
Tragic end to prank: 11-year-old boy fatally shot in Houston during 'ding dong ditch'

Fatal shooting of boy highlights dangers of 'ding dong ditch' prank

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Tragic end to prank: 11-year-old boy fatally shot in Houston during 'ding dong ditch'
AFP

Dubai: An 11-year-old boy in Houston, Texas, was tragically shot and killed while playing a popular prank known as 'ding dong ditch' with his friends. The incident occurred on a Saturday near the intersection of Mimbrough and Fidelity streets. The boy, whose identity has not been released, was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead the following day, on Sunday, August 31.

According to a witness, a male was seen running away from a house just before the shooting. Houston Police Department (HPD) officers responded to a call and found the boy with a gunshot wound. One person was detained at the scene for questioning but was later released after a police interrogation. Detectives are continuing to investigate the case, including reviewing surveillance footage to gather more information.

A homicide detective with the Houston Police Department, Sergeant Michael Cass, indicated that a murder charge is likely. He told to the local media that the shooting did not appear to be an act of self-defense because the boy was shot "not close to the house."

The Harris County District Attorney's Office is working with the police on potential charges. According to multiple media reports, the incident has left neighbours shaken, with one 70-year-old resident, George Skinner, expressing his sadness over the tragedy. This event underscores the potential dangers of the 'ding dong ditch' prank, which has led to other violent incidents in the past.

Show More

