Tragic viral trend: 13-year-old dies in Egypt after eating uncooked instant noodles

Viral “Eat Ramen Raw” challenge turns deadly; experts warn against eating uncooked noodles

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
13-year-old dies in Cairo after consuming instant noodles
Cairo: A 13-year-old boy in Cairo tragically died after eating three packets of raw instant noodles, authorities reported. The incident occurred on August 25, when the teen suffered acute intestinal complications while taking part in the viral “Eat Ramen Raw” social media challenge.

According to Daily Mail report, the boy from El Marg district in Egypt ate three packets of dry instant ramen to follow an online trend. Within 30 minutes, he developed severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and cold, clammy sweat, and tragically passed away.

Investigators ruled out contaminated products or poor storage after testing the noodles and tracing the sales points. An autopsy indicated that the teenager likely suffered an acute bowel emergency, possibly a gastrointestinal obstruction caused by consuming an unusually large amount of uncooked noodles at once.

Risks of eating raw noodles

Nutrition experts warn that uncooked instant noodles can expand in the gut, potentially causing blockages, dehydration, and severe abdominal distress. Dr Ruchi Gupta, quoted in My Pune Pulse, said: “Instant noodles are processed to be consumed after cooking. Eating them raw in large quantities can put serious strain on the digestive system.”

Additionally, seasoning powders and oils can irritate the gastrointestinal tract, intensifying symptoms. Instant noodles are also high in sodium, low in fibre, and contain preservatives and additives that may affect liver function and increase the risk of chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity.

The “Eat Ramen Raw” trend

The viral challenge encourages participants to crunch through dry noodles sprinkled with seasoning, often portrayed as harmless fun. Experts warn that such trends can normalize unsafe eating practices, particularly among teenagers. Similar online challenges, such as the Blackout, Tide Pod, and Benadryl challenges, have also led to fatalities.

Studies, including one published in Food Chemistry and research on Korean adults, suggest that frequent consumption of uncooked noodles can increase the risk of metabolic syndrome and other diet-related disorders.

Guidance for parents and children

Experts urge moderation and caution when consuming instant noodles, especially for children. Key recommendations include:

  • Never eat instant noodles raw.

  • Cook noodles thoroughly to reduce preservatives and fat content.

  • Avoid seasoning packets or substitute with healthier alternatives.

  • Add vegetables and protein to boost nutritional value.

  • Consume instant noodles only occasionally, not as a regular diet.

According to the Daily Mail, maintaining a balanced diet rich in fibre, vitamins, and essential micronutrients, while keeping sodium intake low, is crucial for preventing chronic health issues such as heart disease and diabetes.

Key takeaways

  • Cook noodles as directed to reduce digestive strain and microbial risks.

  • Avoid eating large quantities of dry noodles to prevent intestinal blockages.

  • Store noodles in a cool, dry place and discard any damaged or spoiled packets.

  • Exercise caution with viral food challenges—popularity does not guarantee safety.

Instant noodles are convenient but meant to be cooked. Eating them raw, especially in large amounts, can be life-threatening. Parents and teens should prioritise safe eating habits and a balanced diet.

