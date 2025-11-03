Emirates adds fifth daily Cairo flight to meet rising Egypt demand

Fifth daily service begins February, expanding links between UAE and Egypt
Dubai: Emirates will add more flights to Cairo from December, strengthening its presence in Egypt and marking one of its most significant capacity increases in North Africa. The airline will introduce six additional weekly services from December 1, 2025, before transitioning to a full fifth daily frequency from February 2026.
The move reflects rising leisure and corporate travel demand between the UAE and Egypt and growing traffic flows to Asia through Dubai. The additional services are timed to support long-haul connectivity to markets such as Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.
The December frequencies will run six days a week during the winter peak, operated by a Boeing 777. From February, the service becomes daily with revised timings to complement the existing four-flight schedule.
Cairo was one of Emirates’ earliest international routes and remains one of its most strategically important. The Egyptian capital already sees the highest deployment of A380 aircraft in the region outside Dubai. Once the fifth daily service is live, Cairo will become the most served city in the airline’s African network.
The Middle East’s largest airline has carried more than 10 million passengers to and from Egypt since it launched flights in 1986. Over time, the route has evolved from a regional connection into a hub-to-hub corridor linking Egypt to Asia, Europe and Australia.
The additional frequency will also add more cargo capacity, with about 300 tonnes of weekly belly-hold space on the Boeing 777 aircraft. Emirates SkyCargo plays a key role in supporting Egypt’s agriculture exporters, including shipments of fresh produce such as strawberries and other fruit and vegetables.
The UAE and Egypt maintain strong economic ties, supported by joint tourism, industrial and commercial developments. Increased air connectivity is expected to further support cross-border investment and trade, particularly in fast-growing sectors such as manufacturing, logistics and hospitality.
