Emirati-backed Horizon Egypt unveils EGP 42 billion projects in New Cairo

Landmark mixed-use development to reshape New Cairo skyline, boost tourism, luxury living
Ajman: Horizon Egypt Developments, backed by Emirati investment led by Sheikh Dr Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Ruler’s Emiri Court, is set to transform New Cairo with the launch of the EGP 42 billion Royal Saeed Towers.
The landmark project, spanning 28 acres, will feature a mix of luxury residences, world-class hospitality, and high-end commercial spaces, reinforcing New Cairo’s status as a hub for premium urban living.
The land allocation agreement was signed at NUCA’s headquarters by Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi and Eng. Ahmed Ali Mohamed Hassan, Deputy Chairman of NUCA for Real Estate and Commercial Affairs, in the presence of senior officials from both NUCA and Horizon Egypt.
Sheikh Dr. Majid highlighted that the project reflects Horizon Egypt’s commitment to high-value, legacy-driven investments that go beyond conventional construction. He noted New Cairo’s strong economic fundamentals, advanced urban planning, and growth opportunities in tourism, hospitality, and premium services as key drivers for the development.
Eng. Ahmed Ali Mohamed Hassan added that the project exemplifies the government’s approach to maximising investment land value and fostering effective partnerships with Arab investors. He said Royal Saeed Towers would bolster New Cairo’s reputation as a Centre for luxury living, tourism, and commercial activity while creating employment and supporting sustainable urban development.
The development features two towers rising 150 meters, forming an iconic addition to the city’s skyline, alongside exclusive royal villas and a wide range of serviced residential units from one to three bedrooms. The signature “Royal Units” offer double-height ceilings, panoramic glass facades, and meticulously designed interiors, blending global luxury standards with artistic detailing.
Complementing the residential offerings, the project includes a world-class hotel and a premium commercial zone with upscale retail and international dining. Designed as a resort-style urban oasis, Royal Saeed Towers integrates green spaces, luxury amenities, and comprehensive hospitality services to deliver a fully integrated lifestyle.
Strategically located between New Cairo, Mostakbal City, and the New Administrative Capital, near major arteries including Suez Road, Ain Sokhna Road, and the Middle Ring Road, the project is expected to generate thousands of jobs, stimulate local industries, support tourism, and elevate New Cairo as a global multi-use destination.
