UAE, Egypt sign aviation pacts to deepen regional cooperation

Abu Dhabi Aviation, Egypt’s Civil Aviation Ministry ink five MoUs to boost joint services

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
The visit was led by Egypt’s Minister of Civil Aviation, Dr. Sameh El Hefny, accompanied by senior officials from the country’s key aviation entities. They were welcomed by Mahmood AlHay AlHameli, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Aviation.
Dubai: The UAE and Egypt have signed a series of landmark aviation agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation across civil aviation, maintenance, training and logistics. During a two-day visit to Abu Dhabi by a high-level Egyptian delegation, Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA) Group of Companies and Egypt’s Ministry of Civil Aviation formalised five memorandums of understanding that mark a new phase in regional collaboration.

The signing ceremony capped an extensive programme that showcased the UAE’s aviation capabilities. The Egyptian delegation was given detailed briefings at ADA subsidiaries such as Royal Jet, Etihad Airways Engineering and Maximus Air, highlighting their technical and operational strengths. The five agreements, signed on the second day, will expand collaboration in maintenance, repair and overhaul services, air cargo, airport operations, aviation training, and VIP aviation.

The agreements, which span cooperation between ADA entities and EgyptAir subsidiaries, are expected to facilitate joint development in maintenance and engineering, training programmes, air cargo operations and airport management. Industry observers say the move could accelerate integration of regional maintenance and logistics networks while positioning Egypt as a potential hub for aviation services supported by UAE expertise.

