Aviation in numbers: How UAE runs one of the world’s most connected networks

GCAA details UAE's aviation sector's rapid growth recorded over the past decades
Dubai: The UAE has built one of the world’s most connected aviation systems, supported by robust infrastructure, strategic planning, and rapid growth over the past decades.
12 certified airports, including 8 international hubs
100 heliports, with several being upgraded for electric vertical aircraft
304 international airport connections in 109 countries
162 new international routes launched in the past five years
Total passenger handling capacity exceeds 160 million annually
Over one million air traffic movements recorded in 2024
Average of 857 outbound international flights daily
Passenger traffic increased 33.6% over the past decade
Dubai International Airport (DXB) remains the world’s busiest for international passengers, with 5.34 million outbound seats in August 2025 (10.68 million both directions)
35 UAE-registered air operators, including 5 national carriers
383 foreign operators registered in the UAE
960 aircraft registered, including 520 operated by national carriers flying 4,800 weekly flights
189 bilateral air transport agreements covering 97% of the world’s countries
International air connectivity index increased 39% regionally and 15% globally between 2014 and 2024
UAE accounts for 2.3% of global international passenger traffic and 32.2% of regional traffic
Aviation contributes over USD 92 billion annually to the UAE economy (~18% of GDP)
Direct employment in airlines, airports, air navigation services, and aerospace manufacturing: 206,800 jobs
Total industry footprint across supply chains and tourism: ~991,500 jobs
UAE air cargo market moved 4.36 million tonnes in the past year, ranking seventh globally
Real airfares dropped 35% between 2011 and 2023
In 2023, 3,668 flights operated per 1,000 people
The UAE’s aviation sector has transformed the nation into a global hub for passengers, cargo, and connectivity, combining high-capacity infrastructure with operational excellence and international reach.
The GCAA’s new report series, “A Closer Look: Civil Aviation in the UAE,” provides further insights into these milestones, trends, and future developments.
