Aviation in numbers: How UAE runs one of the world’s most connected networks

GCAA details UAE's aviation sector's rapid growth recorded over the past decades

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai International Airport in 1981
Gulf News archives

Dubai: The UAE has built one of the world’s most connected aviation systems, supported by robust infrastructure, strategic planning, and rapid growth over the past decades.

Airports, infrastructure

  • 12 certified airports, including 8 international hubs

  • 100 heliports, with several being upgraded for electric vertical aircraft

  • 304 international airport connections in 109 countries

  • 162 new international routes launched in the past five years

  • Total passenger handling capacity exceeds 160 million annually

Air traffic, passenger growth

  • Over one million air traffic movements recorded in 2024

  • Average of 857 outbound international flights daily

  • Passenger traffic increased 33.6% over the past decade

  • Dubai International Airport (DXB) remains the world’s busiest for international passengers, with 5.34 million outbound seats in August 2025 (10.68 million both directions)

Airlines, fleet

  • 35 UAE-registered air operators, including 5 national carriers

  • 383 foreign operators registered in the UAE

  • 960 aircraft registered, including 520 operated by national carriers flying 4,800 weekly flights

Connectivity, global reach

  • 189 bilateral air transport agreements covering 97% of the world’s countries

  • International air connectivity index increased 39% regionally and 15% globally between 2014 and 2024

  • UAE accounts for 2.3% of global international passenger traffic and 32.2% of regional traffic

Economic impact

  • Aviation contributes over USD 92 billion annually to the UAE economy (~18% of GDP)

  • Direct employment in airlines, airports, air navigation services, and aerospace manufacturing: 206,800 jobs

  • Total industry footprint across supply chains and tourism: ~991,500 jobs

  • UAE air cargo market moved 4.36 million tonnes in the past year, ranking seventh globally

Affordability, access

  • Real airfares dropped 35% between 2011 and 2023

  • In 2023, 3,668 flights operated per 1,000 people

The UAE’s aviation sector has transformed the nation into a global hub for passengers, cargo, and connectivity, combining high-capacity infrastructure with operational excellence and international reach.

The GCAA’s new report series, “A Closer Look: Civil Aviation in the UAE,” provides further insights into these milestones, trends, and future developments.

