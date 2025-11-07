GOLD/FOREX
UAE motorist alert: RTA announces temporary closure on Airport Road near Dubai International Airport

Motorists are advised to plan their trips in advance.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Shutterstock

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a temporary closure of Airport Road opposite Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 1 due to ongoing expansion works.

The closure will affect:

  • Saturday, November 8 at 2:30 am – traffic heading to Deira

  • Sunday, November 9 at 2:30 am – traffic heading to Al Khawaneej

Motorists are advised to plan their trips in advance, follow posted traffic signs, and use alternative routes via Al Garhoud to ensure timely arrival at the airport.

The RTA reminded drivers that these measures are part of efforts to improve access and infrastructure at Terminal 1.

