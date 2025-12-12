Traffic alert: Rush hour crawls across Sharjah and Dubai

Al Ittihad Road and Muhaisnah stretches experience significant traffic buildup
Dubai: Friday morning saw the usual heavy traffic on major roads across Sharjah and Dubai, with several key routes experiencing significant slowdowns.
Traffic was particularly congested on Al Ittihad Road (E11), stretching from City Centre Al Wahda in Sharjah toward Al Mulla Plaza in Dubai. Al Qusais Industrial Areas 1, 2, and 4 also reported slow-moving vehicles, while Al Hamriya Port Road remained heavily clogged.
Vehicles were moving slowly along D73 in Al Jafiliya, Al Bada, and Al Hudaiba, and delays were reported on Al Mina Port Road. Traffic was also reported in the Zaabeel and Al Kifaf zones near Dubai Frame.
On Dubai Airport Road (D89), congestion was observed in front of Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 at DXB. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) experienced typical morning heavy traffic, stretching from Industrial Area 13 in Sharjah to Muhaisnah 4 in Dubai.
Meanwhile, Emirates Road (E611) remained clear, with smooth traffic reported.
Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly and allow extra travel time during the morning rush.
