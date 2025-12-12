Traffic alert: Rush hour crawls across Sharjah and Dubai

On Dubai Airport Road (D89), congestion was observed in front of Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 at DXB. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) experienced typical morning heavy traffic, stretching from Industrial Area 13 in Sharjah to Muhaisnah 4 in Dubai.

Vehicles were moving slowly along D73 in Al Jafiliya, Al Bada, and Al Hudaiba, and delays were reported on Al Mina Port Road. Traffic was also reported in the Zaabeel and Al Kifaf zones near Dubai Frame.

Traffic was particularly congested on Al Ittihad Road (E11), stretching from City Centre Al Wahda in Sharjah toward Al Mulla Plaza in Dubai. Al Qusais Industrial Areas 1, 2, and 4 also reported slow-moving vehicles, while Al Hamriya Port Road remained heavily clogged.

