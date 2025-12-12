GOLD/FOREX
Traffic alert: Rush hour crawls across Sharjah and Dubai

Al Ittihad Road and Muhaisnah stretches experience significant traffic buildup

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Congestion reported on Al Qusais Industrial Areas, Al Hamriya Port Road, and Dubai Airport Road.
Dubai: Friday morning saw the usual heavy traffic on major roads across Sharjah and Dubai, with several key routes experiencing significant slowdowns.

Traffic was particularly congested on Al Ittihad Road (E11), stretching from City Centre Al Wahda in Sharjah toward Al Mulla Plaza in Dubai. Al Qusais Industrial Areas 1, 2, and 4 also reported slow-moving vehicles, while Al Hamriya Port Road remained heavily clogged.

Vehicles were moving slowly along D73 in Al Jafiliya, Al Bada, and Al Hudaiba, and delays were reported on Al Mina Port Road. Traffic was also reported in the Zaabeel and Al Kifaf zones near Dubai Frame.

On Dubai Airport Road (D89), congestion was observed in front of Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 at DXB. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) experienced typical morning heavy traffic, stretching from Industrial Area 13 in Sharjah to Muhaisnah 4 in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Emirates Road (E611) remained clear, with smooth traffic reported.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly and allow extra travel time during the morning rush.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
