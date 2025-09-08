UAE airports handle over 1 billion passengers in past decade

He added that the UAE continues to pioneer a more efficient and sustainable aviation system by integrating technological innovations while maintaining high standards of safety and service quality.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), credited the sector’s growth to national strategies and initiatives designed under the leadership’s guidance.

The Centre highlighted the UAE’s global leadership in air transport quality, ranking first worldwide on the air transport quality index and placing among the top ten in five other key indicators.

The report also showed that total aircraft movements exceeded 6.4 million over the same period, reflecting a decade of sustained growth in one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

Dubai: The UAE’s aviation sector has marked a milestone, with passenger traffic through the country’s airports surpassing one billion between 2015 and 2024, according to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

