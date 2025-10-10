How NRIs can apply for e-Gate at Indian airports – and why Aadhaar can’t be used as proof

Fast-track immigration in place at 13 airports, including three in Kerala
Non-resident Indians (NRIs) travelling through 13 Indian airports can now save time at immigration counters by registering for the government’s new e-Gate facility. But there’s a small catch – the Aadhaar card isn’t accepted as address proof during registration.
The e-Gate facility, under the Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), is now available at 13 airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Amritsar, Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Trichy.
Here’s a quick guide on how NRIs can register, what documents work, and what to expect at the airport.
The e-Gate system, rolled out by the Bureau of Immigration (BoI), Indian Ministry of Home Affairs, allows pre-verified passengers to breeze through immigration using self-service kiosks. Instead of standing in long queues, travellers can scan their passports, verify biometrics, and walk straight through the gate – similar to what Indian expats experience at airports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
The programme can be availed by two categories of travellers: Indian nationals, and foreign nationals holding an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.
While Aadhaar is a key Indian identity document, it doesn’t count as valid address proof for e-Gate registration, especially for NRIs. A message on the portal clearly states: “Aadhaar card is not admissible as proof of address.” For NRIs and OCI card holders, the passport page showing the address is accepted instead.
The following documents are accepted:
Election photo identity card, electricity or telephone bill (landline or post-paid mobile) from the last three months, driving licence, spouse’s passport copy (if the applicant’s address matches the spouse’s passport), parent’s passport copy (in the case of minors), and for those residing abroad, a government-issued identity document showing the current foreign address
Visit the official e-Gate portal at https://ftittp.mha.gov.in/fti/.
Sign up using a verified email address and captcha code. The sign-up will be completed after authentication via mobile OTP and email verification.
Create an account using personal details as per the passport, including full name, date and place of birth, parents’ names, passport number, and address.
A temporary application file number will be generated.
Upload a recent passport-size photograph and scanned copies of the passport’s front and back pages showing the address.
OCI card holders must upload scanned copies of both the first and last pages of the OCI card.
After completing registration, applicants must provide biometrics (fingerprint and facial image). This can currently be done at designated international airports or at FRRO offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Kochi.
Once biometrics are completed and verified, the enrolment will be approved. Applicants will receive an acknowledgement message on their registered email and mobile number. The verification and approval process may take between 10 days and one month.
Passport must be valid for at least six months at the time of application.
Membership is valid for 10 years or until the passport expires.
Passport-size photo must have the same specifications as the one used for passports.
Photo should not be older than six months and must have a plain white background in JPEG format.
Passport scans (front and back) must be in PDF format.
Applicants holding Emigration Check Required (ECR) passports are not eligible.
Applicants below seven years of age are not eligible.
For applicants aged 7 to 18, parents’ or guardians’ email ID and mobile number may be used for registration.
