Minister meets French aviation chief in Paris to explore new collaboration opportunities
Dubai: The UAE is pursuing closer ties with France in the civil aviation sector, as officials from both countries met in Paris to explore new opportunities for cooperation in air transport and aircraft manufacturing.
Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority, met with Marc Borel, Acting Director General of the French Directorate General of Civil Aviation, during an official visit to the French capital, the GCAA said Monday.
"Cooperation in the civil aviation sector encompasses a wide range of areas, including air transport services, aircraft manufacturing, and various supporting industries," Bin Touq said, emphasising the strength of bilateral relations between the two nations.
The meeting, attended by UAE Ambassador to France Fahad Saeed Mohammed Abdulla Al Raqbani, highlighted the importance of strengthening air transport links as a driver for economic growth, investment, and tourism.
Currently, 58 weekly direct flights operate between UAE and French cities, reflecting what officials described as a "strategic partnership" in the aviation sector.
The UAE and France share deep aviation links, with Emirates operating flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle from Dubai, whilst Etihad Airways connects Abu Dhabi to the French capital. Air France also operates services to both UAE hubs.
The partnership extends beyond passenger services. The UAE is a major customer of French aircraft manufacturer Airbus, with Emirates having ordered 65 A350-900 aircraft and operating 116 Airbus A380s, making it the largest operator of the double-decker aircraft. Air Arabia has also expanded its Airbus fleet recently.
Officials agreed to continue joint efforts and explore new collaboration opportunities, with both sides recognising aviation as crucial to broader economic and tourism development.
