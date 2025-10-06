GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

UAE, France hold talks to strengthen aviation partnership as weekly flights soar

Minister meets French aviation chief in Paris to explore new collaboration opportunities

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Officials agreed to continue joint efforts and explore new collaboration opportunities, with both sides recognising aviation as crucial to broader economic and tourism development.
Officials agreed to continue joint efforts and explore new collaboration opportunities, with both sides recognising aviation as crucial to broader economic and tourism development.
WAM

Dubai: The UAE is pursuing closer ties with France in the civil aviation sector, as officials from both countries met in Paris to explore new opportunities for cooperation in air transport and aircraft manufacturing.

Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority, met with Marc Borel, Acting Director General of the French Directorate General of Civil Aviation, during an official visit to the French capital, the GCAA said Monday.

"Cooperation in the civil aviation sector encompasses a wide range of areas, including air transport services, aircraft manufacturing, and various supporting industries," Bin Touq said, emphasising the strength of bilateral relations between the two nations.

The meeting, attended by UAE Ambassador to France Fahad Saeed Mohammed Abdulla Al Raqbani, highlighted the importance of strengthening air transport links as a driver for economic growth, investment, and tourism.

Currently, 58 weekly direct flights operate between UAE and French cities, reflecting what officials described as a "strategic partnership" in the aviation sector.

The UAE and France share deep aviation links, with Emirates operating flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle from Dubai, whilst Etihad Airways connects Abu Dhabi to the French capital. Air France also operates services to both UAE hubs.

The partnership extends beyond passenger services. The UAE is a major customer of French aircraft manufacturer Airbus, with Emirates having ordered 65 A350-900 aircraft and operating 116 Airbus A380s, making it the largest operator of the double-decker aircraft. Air Arabia has also expanded its Airbus fleet recently.

Officials agreed to continue joint efforts and explore new collaboration opportunities, with both sides recognising aviation as crucial to broader economic and tourism development.

Related Topics:
UAE AirportsUAE TravelDubai travel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Air India confirmed that no passengers or crew members were injured and that safety protocols were strictly followed throughout the operation.

Mid-air scare: Air India jet lands safely in Birmingham

1m read
Pakistan's private airline Serene Air starts chartered repatriation flights from UAE.

Pakistan grounds Serene Air after regulator suspension

3m read
Future hiring will be driven by fleet growth, with additional pilots, cabin crew, and engineers required as new aircraft arrive, said Oman Air CEO Con Korfiatis.

Oman Air CEO reveals new details on transformation plan

5m read
The LODD facility has the potential to produce up to 50 drones per month

UAE's first homegrown cargo drones unveiled

3m read