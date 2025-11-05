Three killed by lightning as severe weather hits northern Egypt

The deadly incidents came as several governorates experienced unstable weather conditions
Dubai: Three people, including a child, were killed and a woman injured after being struck by lightning amid a wave of severe weather and heavy rainfall that swept across northern Egypt on Monday, according to local authorities in Al Beheira Governorate.
Security officials in Damanhur reported that 37-year-old farmer Anwar F.A. was pronounced dead upon arrival at the local teaching hospital after being struck by lightning, while 27-year-old Hagar S.Sh. suffered burns to her arm and thigh from the same incident.
In the Itay Al Baroud district, 11-year-old Abdul Rahman A.S., from the village of Al Dahriya, was also killed after being struck by lightning while on farmland. The same strike reportedly led to the death of a farm animal.
A third fatality occurred in Kafr El Dawar, where 23-year-old Ahmed F.S., from the village of Sidi Ghazi, died after a lightning strike, local officials said.
The deadly incidents came as several Egyptian governorates experienced unstable weather conditions, with varying intensities of rain across the capital Cairo and coastal regions overlooking the Mediterranean, including Matrouh, Alexandria, Al Beheira, Kafr El Sheikh, Dakahlia, and Port Said, as well as parts of Monufia, Gharbia, Sharqia, and Greater Cairo.
Egyptian authorities warned motorists to exercise caution amid poor visibility and heavy fog on highways, while the Egyptian Meteorological Authority said the current low-pressure system would continue to bring intermittent rainfall over the coming days.
